Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver minerals processing technology to South America

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE AUGUST 8, 2018 AT 10:00 AM



Outotec to deliver minerals processing technology to South America

Outotec has been awarded an order for the delivery of minerals processing technology to a new copper concentrator to be built in South America. The contract value booked in Outotec's 2018 third quarter order intake is approximately EUR 25 million.

Outotec's scope includes engineering and the delivery of flotation cells and filters. The deliveries will take place by the end of 2019.

"We are pleased to be part of one of the most important mining projects in South America through Outotec's energy-efficient flotation cells and our proven filter technology. This order will strengthen Outotec's position as a supplier of advanced minerals processing technologies in South America," says Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business.



For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kimmo Kontola, President - Minerals Processing business unit

tel. +358 40 822 7100



Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION

Main media

www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com/)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

