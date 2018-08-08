

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Quilter plc, which demerged from UK-based insurer Old Mutual plc (ODMTY.PK, OML.L) on Wednesday announced its first results as a listed company.



The company reported that its first-half IFRS profit before tax from continuing operations rose to 17 million pounds from 5 million pounds last year. Diluted earnings per share rose to 18.7 pence from 5.1 pence a year ago.



IFRS profit after tax surged to 342 million pounds from 94 million pounds in the prior-year period, reflecting a profit on sale of 290 million pounds after tax, in relation to the sale of the Single Strategy business on 29 June 2018.



Adjusted profit before tax grew 16 percent to 110 million pounds from 95 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 5.5 pence, compared to 4.4 pence last year.



Total revenue for the period increased to 385 million pounds from 346 million pounds a year ago.



The NAV of the Group was 2.1 billion pounds at 30 June 2018, compared to 1.1 billion pounds at 31 December 2017. The increase reflects the conversion of previous loans from Old Mutual plc into equity in February 2018 and the increased resources following the gain of 290 million pounds on the sale of the Single Strategy business.



Assets under Management/Administration or AuMA rose 2 percent from 31 December 2017 to 116.5 billion pounds, as a result of positive net flows of 2.2 billion pounds, marginally offset by a weaker overall market performance of 0.1 billion pounds.



The company announced a special interim dividend of 12.0 pence per share, returning surplus proceeds of 221 million pounds from the sale of the Single Strategy business to shareholders. The special interim dividend will be paid on 21 September 2018 to shareholders on the UK and South African share registers on 24 August 2018.



Quilter said it will not be paying a normal interim dividend, but expects to declare a final dividend for 2018 when it announces full-year results in March 2019.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident in its strategic path and the growth prospects that were set out in its prospectus ahead of listing.



