sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 594 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,51 Euro		+0,10
+0,23 %
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,825
42,865
10:40
42,83
42,86
10:40
08.08.2018 | 09:29
(8 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sampo Oyj: Change of Group CFO in Sampo Group

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 August 2018 at 10:20 am

Change of Group CFO in Sampo Group

Peter Johansson, 61, will retire from Sampo's Group CFO position as of 1 January 2019. He has been Group CFO and a member of the Sampo Group Executive Board since 2001. Peter has held various position in Sampo Group and its constituent parts over the past 33 years.

Knut Arne Alsaker, 45, will take over as the new Group CFO as of 1 of January 2019. He is currently CFO of If P&C Group and a member of the Sampo Group Executive Committee. Knut Arne has an extensive background in Sampo Group and has previously worked as Chief Risk Officer and Head of Reinsurance.

Knut Arne's CV is available at www.sampo.com/governance/executive-committee/knut-arne-alsaker/ (http://www.sampo.com/governance/executive-committee/knut-arne-alsaker/).

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 50 424 0030

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)