Sampo Oyj: Change of Group CFO in Sampo Group

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 August 2018 at 10:20 am





Change of Group CFO in Sampo Group

Peter Johansson, 61, will retire from Sampo's Group CFO position as of 1 January 2019. He has been Group CFO and a member of the Sampo Group Executive Board since 2001. Peter has held various position in Sampo Group and its constituent parts over the past 33 years.

Knut Arne Alsaker, 45, will take over as the new Group CFO as of 1 of January 2019. He is currently CFO of If P&C Group and a member of the Sampo Group Executive Committee. Knut Arne has an extensive background in Sampo Group and has previously worked as Chief Risk Officer and Head of Reinsurance.

Knut Arne's CV is available at www.sampo.com/governance/executive-committee/knut-arne-alsaker/ (http://www.sampo.com/governance/executive-committee/knut-arne-alsaker/).

