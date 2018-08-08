sprite-preloader
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 8

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that on 7 August 2018, pursuant to its block listing facility, it allotted 300,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 106 pence per ordinary share which is a premium to the prevailing net asset value. The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue 9,699,999 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

The issue of ordinary shares is being made in order to meet market demand.

Total Voting Rights

As a result of this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 383,787,239 ordinary shares. Each of the ordinary shares carries one voting right. No ordinary shares are held in Treasury. The figure of 383,787,239 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

Enquiries:

Miton Group plc
Gervais WilliamsGervais.williams@mitongroup.com07811 331 824
Martin TurnerMartin.turner@mitongroup.com020 3714 1517
David BarronDavid.barron@mitongroup.com020 3714 1474
Cenkos Securities plc
Sapna Shahsshah@cenkos.com020 7397 1922
Tom Scrivenstscrivens@cenkos.com020 7397 1915

