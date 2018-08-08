

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economic growth is set to improve in the third quarter, survey data from Bank of France showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product is forecast to expand 0.4 percent in the third quarter, compared to 0.2 percent growth seen in the second quarter.



The business sentiment index in manufacturing held steady at 101 in July. Industrial production advanced particularly in the transport equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, data showed.



Business leaders expect industrial activity to increase more rapidly in August. Meanwhile, the confidence indicator for services dropped to 102 in July from 103 in the previous month. Nonetheless, respondents expect activity to accelerate in the service sector in August.



In construction, the business sentiment index fell to 104 in July from 105 a month ago.



