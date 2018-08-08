The solar system may be only 0.5 MW in scale but will help the supply of freshwater to 250,000 people within 18 months and further desalination-linked schemes are in the pipeline.The EU has unveiled the largest solar power plant in the Gaza Strip as part of its efforts to provide clean drinking water to the populace in the Palestinian enclave. The project will generate 0.5 MW of PV power daily for the Southern Gaza Desalination Plant, which provides water for 75,000 people in Gaza's Khan Younis and Rafah governorates. The project was installed by Nablus-based Palsolar, part of the Egyptian founded, ...

