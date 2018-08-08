Regulatory News:

Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Fabian Horst, TEL: 020 7085 3526) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: NRW.BANK Guarantor (if any): German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia Aggregate nominal amount: GBP200m Description: Tap of 1% June 2022 bond XS1708493702 Stabilising Manager(s) NatWest Markets Plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) Offer price: 98.815

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

Contacts:

NatWest Markets Plc

Fabian Horst, 020 7085 3526