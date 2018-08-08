Cooperation to deliver a comprehensive offer of a holistic approach of leading RPA software, process support and consulting

Focus on accounting

Softomotive, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) vendor announced a comprehensive, strategic cooperation with Warth Klein Grant Thornton, one of the ten largest German accounting companies, who offer an expanding range of digital advisory services.

"We are delighted to enter this new strategic cooperation for the benefit of our mutual clients", said Marios Stavropoulos, Softomotive's CEO. "This represents a significant step forward to support enterprises, especially medium-sized companies, to realize the full potential of RPA by helping them to transform their businesses and change daily working lives forever."

Through this cooperation, the clients of Softomotive and Warth Klein Grant Thornton receive the comprehensive offer of a holistic approach of leading RPA software, process support and consulting.

"Robots are becoming efficiency and quality drivers in accounting", as Dr. Frank Hülsberg, Senior Partner at Warth Klein Grant Thornton and responsible for the Digital Advisory business unit, emphasizes. "The cooperation is another component in the expansion of the digital capacities of Warth Klein Grant Thornton and we are pleased to be working closely with Softomotive."

Warth Klein Grant Thornton have their own multidisciplinary teams consisting of technologically experienced auditors, developers, IT and process experts as well as cooperations with market-leading partners like Softomotive.

About Softomotive

Softomotive is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation solutions, trusted by more than 7,000 companies worldwide. By delivering the smoothest RPA journey through starting small, growing quickly and scaling seamlessly, Softomotive enables people and businesses to put their work on autopilot, enhancing working lives and transforming performance. Both attended and unattended RPA are delivered through powerful, robust RPA technology from desktop installation to server based software which is quick to deploy, easy to use and provides best value for money.

WinAutomation is the world's best desktop automation tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows based platform for building software robots.

ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.

About Warth Klein Grant Thornton:

Warth Klein Grant Thornton is one of the ten largest German accounting companies. Around 900 employees at ten locations in Germany serve the wide mid-sized sector in addition to listed companies. Traditional focus of the company's work is auditing, tax consulting, private finance and corporate finance advisory services, as well as qualified legal advice from the Warth Klein Grant Thornton Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft.

The service Governance, Risk, Compliance Technology is one of the fastest growing areas at Warth Klein Grant Thornton and provides extensive support in the digital transformation.

The company advises globally on Grant Thornton's network of approximately 50.000 employees at more than 700 locations in over 135 countries.

