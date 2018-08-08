ISG Event Explores the Promise and Perils of Automation, AI and Cognitive Technologies

ISG Automation Summit to be held September 12-13 in London

Event showcases strategic guidance with practical advice for implementing automation

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leaders will learn about the promise and perils of automation and digital labor and their implications for the workplace at the upcoming ISG Automation Summit hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The event, to be held September 12-13 at the Victoria Park Plaza in London, is designed to be an interactive dialogue on today's rapidly changing automation landscape and the implications for businesses of every shape and size. Discussions will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cognitive and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technologies and will include industry research, expert opinions and lessons learned from pioneers in the field.

The nature of work and the skills and knowledge required by workers are being dramatically transformed by the next phase of technological evolution. Information is constantly flowing through an increasing number of smart things - including machines, cars, consumer goods, clothes and medical devices - and creating a stockpile of data. Leveraging automation and advanced analytics, companies can harness this data to grow and improve their businesses and create new and superior customer experiences.

In addition to a keynote presentation by futurist and entrepreneur Nell Watson, the ISG Automation Summit will feature a Hackathon Challenge, during which conference-goers will work together to develop an automation solution onsite. A presidential-style debate, coupled with a series of entrepreneurial business pitches in which AI technology providers try to convince a panel of judges that their technology is best, offers the audience the opportunity to ask tough questions and subsequently select a winning technology and provider.

"Many companies have already started their automation journey and have come to understand that while this technology has the potential to revolutionize customer service and back-office functions, it should be treated as a strategic business initiative, with defined objectives and measures," said ISG Partner Barry Matthews. "At the ISG Automation Summit in London, delegates will have the opportunity to engage with technology providers and implementation experts directly, enabling them to successfully navigate the pitfalls and deliver significant business value."

More details about the ISG Automation Summit can be found at the event website.

The ISG Automation Summit is sponsored by Automation Anywhere, Sprint Business, Tech Mahindra, Conduent, Wipro, ABBYY and Blue Prism, along with media partners CIO Review, Innovation Leadership Forum, Outsourcing Digest and the VR/AR Association.

The ISG Automation Summit in London is the final of three ISG Automation Summit events this year, following a sold-out event last month in New York City and a June event in Paris. ISG also will host an ISG Smartalks webinar, "Accelerated Bot Building - New Techniques for Meeting Your Q4 RPA Goals," on Thursday, October 11, at 1 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

