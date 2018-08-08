Arizona State University researchers have determined that a 32% efficient perovskite-silicon tandem cell could produce electricity at the same price as cutting-edge 22% efficient panels in the most cost-competitive of situations As we're in the midst of an evolution in solar panel technology with efficiencies pushing toward and past 20% for the masses - and on the cusp of a revolution - it is fitting to look forward at how these new technologies might find a path into the current, ultra-competitive marketplace. Researchers from Arizona State University's Fulton Schools of Engineering did this ...

