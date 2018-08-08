Las Vegas-DEFCON, Aug 8, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, Inc. (Trillium) the global leader in cybersecurity protection and secure data lifecycle management for vehicles and fleets, today puts out a challenge to the world's top security researchers to hack Trillium SecureGO in-vehicle network cybersecurity defense.SecureGO is one component of the company's multi-layered Trillium Secure subscription service that defends against cyber-attacks and ensures the safety, privacy and integrity of vehicular data throughout its lifecycle. Trillium Secure includes SecureGO (in-vehicle defense), SecureIXS (firewall defense), SecureOTA (over-the-air defense) and SecureSKYE (cloud-based machine learning defense and remote management). Learn more at: https://trilliumsecure.com"Our engineers and penetration testers attack SecureGO, SecureIXS, SecureOTA and SecureSKYE daily. It is time, once again, to challenge the world's top hackers to penetrate SecureGO's cyber-defense," said David M. Uze, Trillium Secure founder and CEO. "The 'DEFCON26 Pass-GO Challenge' kicks off our quarterly challenge to hack SecureGO. For the latest 'Pass-GO Challenge' instructions, terms and conditions please visit: https://trilliumsecure.com/hackme/If any security researcher successfully hacks all three layers of the 'DEFCON26 Pass-GO Challenge', Trillium is offering a one week, expenses paid trip to Tokyo. Second and third runners-up will receive cash bounties.Next quarter's Trillium Pass-GO Hacking Challenge will be announced on October 3, 2018 at https://trilliumsecure.com/media/blog.About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium delivers comprehensive cybersecurity protection and secure data lifecycle management for vehicles and fleets. Its Trillium Secure subscription service utilizes multi-layered cybersecurity technology that hardens connected and autonomous vehicles and fleets against cyber-attacks. Trillium also offers an authenticated operational and threat management data solution for fleet vehicles that preserves privacy, confidentiality and anonymity of data while at rest and in motion. Trillium serves fleet operators, rideshare services, automotive manufacturers, aerospace and defense organizations, insurance companies, mobile carriers and telematics integrators with its proprietary multi-layered, patented & patent pending solutions and services. Value-added service providers trust secure, authentic data from Trillium for car sharing, digital forensics, preventive maintenance, telematics, usage-based insurance and other services. Trillium design centers and fleet security operation sites are located in Sunnyvale, Ann Arbor, Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo. Trillium will open a European design center in the third quarter of this year. For more information visit www.trilliumsecure.com and follow us on LinkedIn.Press Contact: Howard LeydaEmail: Howard.Leyda@TrilliumSecure.comSource: Trillium Secure, Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.