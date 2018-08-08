

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday, with investors largely staying on the sidelines and refraining from making significant moves due to lack of triggers.



The overnight positive close on Wall Street set up a higher opening for the markets, but lack of support at higher levels resulted in some of these settling down in negative territory.



The Australian market ended modestly higher, led by gins in mining and energy stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 14.60 points or 0.23 percent at 6,268.50. The broader All Ordinaries index settled at 6,354.90, gaining 14.10 points or 0.22 percent.



Lynas Corporation climbed up nearly 4.5 percent and Eclipx Group, the biggest gainer in the S&P/ASX 200 index, rose almost 11%, rebounding strongly after previous session's setback. Tabcorp Holdings ended higher by about 7.8% after the company announced that its merger talks with Tatts Group was still on track.



Commonwealth Bank ended 2.6 percent on better than expected results. AMP gained nearly 4% despite a drop in quarterly earnings.



The Chinese market declined, weighed by losses in technology and retail stocks. The mood was a bearish on reports the U.S. would start collecting 25 percent tariffs on an additional $16 billion worth of Chinese goods this month. The world's largest economy is targetting tariffs on Chinese goods worth $50 billion.



In economic news, China's exports growth exceeded expectations in July, despite the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.



Data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday that exports advanced by higher than expected 12.2 percent year-on-year in July. Meanwhile, imports jumped by more than expected 27.3 percent in the month, resulting in a sharp drop in trade surplus



The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 35.30 points or 1.27% at 2,744.07.



Xinjiang Talimu Agriculture Development Co, Shanghai Tianchen and Yunnan Bowin Technology shares rose sharply, while Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co., Anzheng Fashion Group Co, Anhui Sun Create Electronics Co., China High-Speed Railway Technology and Tonghua Golden-Horse Pharmaceutical Industry shed more than 10%



The Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ended up 0.34 percent, riding on gains in Galaxy Entertainment, PetroChina, Tencent Holdings, Hang Seng Bank, China Resources, CK Hutchison and CNOOC. These stocks added 1.5 to 4.5 percent.



The Japanese market edged down marginally. The Nikkei shed 18.43 points or 0.08 percent, as it settled at 22,644.31.



Among prominent gainers, Nikon Corp. surged up 9.4 percent. Softbank and Furukawa Electric gained 5 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively. Yokogawa Electric and Toho Zinc added 4.2 percent and 4 percent, respectively.



Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd shares tumbled more than 10 percent. Tokai Carbon tanked 7.4 percent and NTT Data Corp. declined by about 6 percent.



According to a survey report released by the Cabinet Office, a measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy weakened more-than-expected in July to the lowest level in nearly two years, dropping to 46.6, from 48.1 a month earlier. The index was forecast to fall to 47.8.



The Indian market is trading modestly higher with some upbeat quarterly earnings reports aiding sentiment. The Sensex is up by about 0.5 percent, while the Nifty50 is gaining 0.4 percent.



Among other markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Indonesia, New Zealand and South Korea ended flat. Taiwan and Malaysia closed notably higher, while Singapore drifted lower.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX