Researchers at Australia's University of New South Wales have surpassed 10% efficiency for a cell based on copper zinc tin sulfide - sulfide kesterite. It is the fourth time in two years the group has set a new record for the efficiency of cells based on such materials.UNSW scientists have surpassed 10% efficiency on a CZTS solar cell. The 1.11cm² PV cell represents the first time such efficiency has been achieved at the centimeter scale. The world record for a CZTS cell was set at 12.6% by Japanese thin film producer Solar Frontier in 2013. This, however, was achieved using a cell measuring ...

