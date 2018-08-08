Clean Invest Africa Plc - Issue of Equity

8 August 2018

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or the "Company")

Share Subscription

Clean Invest Africa Plc (NEX:CIA), the NEX Exchange quoted clean technology and renewable energy investment company announces that, it raised an additional £50,000 at 1 pence per share, immediately on IPO in November 2017, through the issue of 5,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company. The late issue and announcement of issue of shares is due to an administrative error.

The Company advises that Geremy Thomas owns 5,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 3.10% of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company.

Following the issue of the 5,000,000 subscription ordinary shares, the Company has 161,100,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.25 pence each in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Clean Invest Africa PLC

Sam Preece - Executive Director

Telephone: 020 3130 0674

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller

Telephone: 020 7220 9795