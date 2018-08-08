

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a slower pace in June, the statistical office INE said Wednesday.



Industrial output rose by adjusted 0.5 percent annually after expanding 1.3 percent in May.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 2 percent, in contrast to a 1.3 percent rise a month ago.



Month-on-month, industrial output dropped 0.6 percent in June, reversing May's 0.8 percent rise.



Among components, energy production declined the most in June, by 8.3 percent on year. Consumer goods output slid 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, capital goods and intermediate goods output gained 4.2 percent each.



