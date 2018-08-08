

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) is recalling about 324,000 diesel vehicles in Europe due to a potential malfunction in the exhaust gas recirculation module, according to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung or FAZ.



The malfunction is said to cause fire in rare cases. The move comes after the technical fault caused engine fires in South Korea.



As per the report, the company has recalled 106,000 diesel vehicles in South Korea after some car engines caught fire. In Germany, some 96,300 vehicles are affected. The company is said to replace the module if the fault is confirmed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX