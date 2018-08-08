

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market is trading lower on Wednesday, with concerns about U.S.-China trade dispute and some disappointing results triggering a mild bout of selling in early trades.



The benchmark DAX is down 15.00 points or 0.12 percent, at 12,633.19. On Tuesday, the index climbed 0.40 percent.



Muench.Rueckvers, the most prominent loser in the index, is down 3.4 percent. E.ON, Fresenius, Linde, Merck, RWE, Continental AG and Deutsche Bank are down 0.6% to 1.7%.



Meanwhile, Commerzbank is gaining 1.2 percent. Heidelberg Cement, Deutsche Post, Lufthansa, SAP, Infineon and Covestro are up 0.5% to 0.8%.



Although worries about U.S.-EU trade dispute have subsided, concerns about U.S.-China trade war continue to weigh on global markets. Reports that the U.S. would start collecting 25 percent tariffs on an additional $16 billion worth of Chinese goods this month hurt Chinese stocks today, resulting in the Shanghai Composite Index falling 1.27%. The world's largest economy is targeting tariffs on Chinese goods worth $50 billion.



Among other European markets, France is down marginally, while U.K. is modestly higher.



