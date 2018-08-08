Uxin Limited: Uxin to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 22, 2018

BEIJING, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited. ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), the largest used car e-commerce platform in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2018 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, before U.S. market hours.

Uxin's management team will host a conference call at 8:00am U.S. Eastern Time, (8:00pm Beijing/Hong Kong time) on August 22, 2018, following the quarterly results announcement.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

U.S.: +1 8665194004 or +1 8456750437 International: +65 67135090 Mainland China: 400-6208038 or 800-8190121 Hong Kong: 800-906601 or +852 30186771 Conference ID: 2295489

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until September 6, 2018:



U.S.: +1 646 254 3697 International: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 2295489

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin's website at http://ir.xin.com/.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is the largest used car e-commerce platform in China. Uxin's mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice, no matter where they are located or what their budget is. Uxin enables consumers and dealers to buy and sell cars through an innovative integrated online and offline platform that addresses each step of the transaction and covers the entire value chain. Its online presence is bolstered by an offline network of more than 670 service centers in over 270 cities throughout China.

