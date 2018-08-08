Forterra, Inc.: Forterra Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

Second Quarter Highlights



Higher Income from operations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Drainage segment due to higher selling prices and mitigation of inflationary cost pressures

Lower Corporate costs as a result of reduced consulting spend and continued cost savings initiatives

Net income of $7.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $57.6 million

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FRTA), a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

CEO Commentary

Forterra CEO Jeff Bradley commented, "I am pleased with the progress we made in the Drainage segment in the first half of 2018. We successfully raised our selling prices, and our procurement initiative enabled us to keep our year over year cost increases below market levels. With strong end-market demand fundamentals and a solid backlog, we expect to continue to deliver year over year improvement in our margins in Drainage."

Bradley continued, "Our Water segment has proven to be more challenging than we previously expected in the face of continued higher average scrap costs on both a sequential quarter and year over year basis that have not yet been offset by higher average selling prices. In response, we are taking price and cost actions to better capitalize on strong market demand. Our pricing initiatives are gaining momentum and we are seeing the benefit in our bookings and in our backlog. We are implementing an initiative focused on improving margins through a number of commercial and operational enhancements, including our recently announced senior leadership organizational realignment. Market demand for ductile iron pipe in the first half of 2018 was well above levels seen in 2017, and the outlook for the next twelve months appears strong, as supported by our backlog and discussions with our customers. We are committed to increasing our margins in Water, and I believe that we are taking the right steps."

Second Quarter 2018 Consolidated Results

Second quarter 2018 net sales of $416.1 million decreased from $436.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decline is due to the impact of previously disclosed asset sales and divestitures. Net sales excluding the impact of asset sales and divestitures of $46.8 million grew by approximately 7%. Net income for the quarter was $7.0 million, or net income of $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or a loss of $0.18 per share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $57.6 million, compared to $46.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income and Adjusted EBITDA is due to the benefit of improved results in Drainage and lower costs at Corporate, partially offset by lower results in Water.

Drainage Pipe & Products ("Drainage") - Second Quarter 2018 Results

Drainage net sales increased to $222.9 million, compared to $221.5 million in the prior year quarter. Net sales excluding the impact of asset sales of $12.6 million grew by approximately 7% due to higher shipments and higher average selling prices for pipe and precast products as well as growth in sales in both structural products and Bio Clean stormwater management systems. The organic sales growth in pipe and precast reflects the benefit of higher average selling prices and strong demand across the Forterra footprint.

Drainage gross profit and gross profit margin were $49.8 million and 22.4%, respectively, compared to $43.1 million and 19.5%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The higher gross profit and gross profit margin reflects the benefit of higher average selling prices and the mitigation of labor, freight and raw materials cost inflation resulting from the 2017 procurement and operating expense initiatives. Drainage EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were $48.4 million and $46.4 million, respectively, compared to $40.1 million and $40.5 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter due to higher gross profit.

Water Pipe & Products ("Water") - Second Quarter 2018 Results

Water net sales decreased to $193.2 million, compared to $215.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of the divestiture of the U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business of $34.2 million, net sales increased by 7%, due primarily to higher shipments. The increase in shipments is due primarily to strong demand fundamentals.

Water gross profit and gross profit margin in the second quarter were $25.6 million and 13.3%, respectively, compared to $33.3 million and 15.5%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2018 Water EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million and $24.3 million, respectively, compared to $17.9 million and $29.6 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The decline in gross profit, gross profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to higher scrap costs, in addition to higher labor and freight costs, that were not fully offset by higher average selling prices.

Corporate and Other ("Corporate") - Second Quarter 2018 Results

Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA losses of $14.6 million and $13.0 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018 compared to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA losses of $27.2 million and $23.6 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The year over year improvement is due primarily to lower external consulting fees and the continued benefit of cost savings initiatives.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On June 30, 2018, the Company had cash of $30.2 million, outstanding debt on its senior term loan of $1.2 billion and no outstanding balance on the Company's $300.0 million asset based revolving credit facility. The decline in cash, compared to the first quarter of 2018, was consistent with expectations relative to the full-year 2018 key cash out-flow items guidance range previously provided by the Company.



Organizational Realignment of Water Pipe & Products

In July 2018, Forterra announced an organizational realignment of its senior leadership team in its Water segment to accelerate the execution of the Company's commercial and operational initiatives focused on driving higher margins.

Amendment and Restatement of Existing Sale-Leaseback Arrangement

As previously announced in June 2018, Forterra amended and restated its existing sale-leaseback arrangement (the "SLB"). The transaction removed 24 U.S. Drainage facilities and U.S. and Canadian concrete pressure pipe facilities from the SLB in exchange for Forterra's contribution of two ductile iron pipe facilities in Bessemer, Alabama to the SLB.

Certain modifications to the SLB, including an increase in the lease term, resulted in a change in accounting treatment for a portion of the SLB from an operating lease to a finance lease effective with the completion of the transaction in early June 2018. Capital lease obligations increased to $150.2 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $4.7 million as of March 31, 2018, as a result of the change in accounting treatment for a portion of the SLB.

In the June 2018 press release announcing the SLB amendment, Forterra estimated an annual reduction in SLB operating expenses of approximately $19 million, as compared to actual SLB operating expenses incurred in 2017. After further review, the annual reduction is expected to be approximately $17 million. SLB operating expenses in the second quarter were $1.4 million lower than the same quarter last year including $1.1 million in the Drainage segment and $0.3 million in the Water segment.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company expects that net income will range from $5 million to $11 million and Adjusted EBITDA will range from $60 million to $68 million. The third quarter guidance range incorporates the following key assumptions:

Continued gradual year over year improvement in Drainage, including expected net sales growth on the benefit of higher shipments and higher average selling prices mitigating the impact of continued cost inflation

Lower expected EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in Water, as compared to the same quarter last year, due primarily to higher scrap costs, as well as higher labor and freight costs, not yet fully offset by higher average selling prices

Corporate costs of $15 to $16 million, consistent with previously provided expectations. As compared to the average quarterly Corporate costs of approximately $14 million in the first half of 2018, the Q3 2018 Corporate cost reflects the timing of certain cost accruals and the completion of a transition service agreement that provided an income offset to Corporate expenses in the first half of 2018.

Drainage - Key Financial Statistics:

($ in millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Net Sales $ 222.9 $ 221.5 Gross Profit 49.8 43.1 EBITDA 48.4 40.1 Adjusted EBITDA 46.4 40.5 Gross Profit Margin 22.4 % 19.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.8 % 18.3 %

Water - Key Financial Statistics:

($ in millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Net Sales $ 193.2 $ 215.2 Gross Profit 25.6 33.3 EBITDA 24.2 17.9 Adjusted EBITDA 24.3 29.6 Gross Profit Margin 13.3 % 15.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.6 % 13.8 %

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Forterra will host a conference call to review second quarter 2018 results on August 8, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). The dial-in number for the call is 574-990-1396 or toll free 844-498-0572. The participant passcode is 5582649. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via a webcast which is available on the Investors section of the Company's website at http://forterrabp.com . A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days under the Investor section of the Company's website.

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater systems. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and significant scale help make it a one-stop shop for water related pipe and products, and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 416,087 $ 436,685 $ 706,047 $ 774,987 Cost of goods sold 340,774 361,089 596,369 660,424 Gross profit 75,313 75,596 109,678 114,563 Selling, general & administrative expenses (51,263 ) (67,297 ) (103,125 ) (132,598 ) Impairment and exit charges (276 ) (11,376 ) (1,721 ) (11,811 ) Earnings from equity method investee 3,672 3,342 5,521 6,513 Other operating income, net 4,536 2,010 5,326 3,243 (43,331 ) (73,321 ) (93,999 ) (134,653 ) Income (loss) from operations 31,982 2,275 15,679 (20,090 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (17,745 ) (17,078 ) (31,053 ) (30,620 ) Other income, net - - 6,016 - Income (loss) before income taxes 14,237 (14,803 ) (9,358 ) (50,710 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (7,243 ) 3,630 (3,558 ) 16,994 Net income (loss) $ 6,994 $ (11,173 ) $ (12,916 ) $ (33,716 ) Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) $ 0.11 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 63,893 63,793 63,865 63,791 Diluted 64,209 63,793 63,865 63,791

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,182 $ 104,534 Receivables, net 267,266 192,654 Inventories 275,850 236,655 Prepaid expenses 7,268 5,381 Other current assets 6,335 27,059 Current assets held for sale - 12,242 Total current assets 586,901 578,525 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 489,527 412,572 Goodwill 506,750 496,141 Intangible assets, net 208,211 225,304 Investment in equity method investee 54,966 54,445 Other long-term assets 17,927 18,866 Non-current assets held for sale - 25,385 Total assets $ 1,864,282 $ 1,811,238 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables $ 148,843 $ 108,560 Accrued liabilities 66,415 72,782 Deferred revenue 10,263 9,029 Current portion of long-term debt 12,510 12,510 Current portion of tax receivable agreement 34,601 34,601 Current liabilities held for sale - 4,615 Total current liabilities 272,632 242,097 Non-current liabilities Long term debt 1,178,665 1,181,277 Long-term capital leases 134,042 4,155 Deferred tax liabilities 45,075 67,481 Deferred gain on sale-leaseback 9,497 75,743 Other long-term liabilities 20,946 25,032 Long-term tax receivable agreement 82,962 82,962 Total liabilities 1,743,819 1,678,747 Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 190,000 shares authorized; 64,228 and 64,231 shares issued and outstanding 18 18 Additional paid-in-capital 233,065 230,023 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,084 ) (5,098 ) Retained deficit (104,536 ) (92,452 ) Total shareholders' equity 120,463 132,491 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,864,282 $ 1,811,238

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (unaudited) Net loss $ (12,916 ) $ (33,716 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation & amortization expense 53,449 58,305 Gain on business divestiture (6,016 ) - (Gain) / loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (2,571 ) 1,194 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,050 3,994 Stock-based compensation expense 3,138 1,395 Impairment charges - 10,551 Earnings from equity method investee (5,521 ) (6,513 ) Distributions from equity method investee 5,000 5,250 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments, net (4,220 ) (1,326 ) Unrealized foreign currency gains, net (195 ) (934 ) Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts (316 ) 1,398 Deferred taxes (22,722 ) (12,112 ) Deferred rent 979 1,122 Other non-cash items 471 110 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (72,062 ) (70,062 ) Inventories (35,625 ) (49,458 ) Other current assets 18,861 (8,190 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 25,464 (21,031 ) Other assets & liabilities 4,094 (6,021 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (46,658 ) (126,044 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (17,629 ) (30,024 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 4,874 - Settlement of net investment hedges (4,990 ) - Assets and liabilities acquired, business combinations, net (2,914 ) (35,380 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (20,659 ) (65,404 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of debt issuance costs - (2,498 ) Payments on term loans (6,255 ) (5,753 ) Proceeds from term loans, net - 200,000 Proceeds from revolver - 194,000 Payments on revolver - (213,000 ) Other financing activities (265 ) (110 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (6,520 ) 172,639 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (515 ) 809 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (74,352 ) (18,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 104,534 40,024 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 30,182 $ 22,024 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash interest paid 30,613 26,465 Income taxes paid 4,608 25,882 SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING DISCLOSURES: Assets and liabilities acquired in non-cash exchange 18,140 - Fair value changes of derivatives recorded in OCI, net of tax 970 (1,908 ) Capital lease obligation 148,962

Additional Statistics (unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), in this earnings release we also present adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and have been presented in this earnings release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss), interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax benefit and before (gains)/losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment, impairment and exit charges and certain other non-recurring income and expenses, such as transaction costs, inventory step-up impacting margin and non-cash compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented in this earnings release because they are important metrics used by management as one of the means by which it assesses our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We use Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplements to GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to allocate resources and to compare our performance relative to our peers. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are also important measures for assessing our operating results and evaluating each operating segment's performance on a consistent basis, by excluding the impacts of depreciation, amortization, income tax expense, interest expense and other items not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Additionally, these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, provide investors with additional financial analytical framework which management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to consolidated net income (loss), and in the case of our segment results, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to EBITDA, which the chief operating decision maker reviews for purposes of evaluating segment profit, or in the case of any of the non-GAAP measures, as a substitute for any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin or any other margin calculated in accordance with GAAP. These measures also should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items for which these non-GAAP measures make adjustments. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations such as: (i) they do not reflect our cash outlays for capital expenditures or future contractual commitments; (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; (iii) they do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest, or principal payments, on indebtedness; (iv) they do not reflect income tax expense or the cash necessary to pay income taxes; and (v) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.

Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use such measures or may calculate one or more of the measures differently than as presented in this earnings release, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments made in the calculations below and the presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed to mean that our future results will be unaffected by such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by using adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental financial metrics and in conjunction with results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of net (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 6,994 $ (11,173 ) $ (12,916 ) $ (33,716 ) Interest expense 17,745 17,078 31,053 30,620 Depreciation and amortization 26,036 28,501 53,448 58,305 Income tax (benefit) expense 7,243 (3,630 ) 3,558 (16,994 ) EBITDA1 58,018 30,776 75,143 38,215 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 (2,624 ) 420 (2,571 ) 1,194 Impairment and exit charges3 276 11,376 1,721 11,811 Transaction costs4 407 2,679 1,568 4,738 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 291 338 464 1,757 Non-cash compensation6 1,984 887 3,138 1,244 Other (gains) losses7 (712 ) - (6,688 ) (538 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,640 $ 46,476 $ 72,775 $ 58,421 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.9 % 10.6 % 10.3 % 7.5 % Gross profit 75,313 75,596 109,678 114,563 Gross profit margin 18.1 % 17.3 % 15.5 % 14.8 %

1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance.

2 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, primarily related to the disposition of manufacturing equipment.

3 Impairment or abandonment of long-lived assets and other exit charges.

4 Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions.

5 Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations.

6 Non-cash equity compensation expense.

7 Other (gains) or losses, including the non-cash gain on a divestiture transaction completed in January 2018 and gains on insurance proceeds related to the destruction of property.

Reconciliation of segment EBITDA to segment Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2018 Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 48,411 $ 24,196 $ (14,589 ) $ 58,018 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 (3,080 ) 456 - (2,624 ) Impairment and exit charges3 1 275 - 276 Transaction costs4 - - 407 407 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 291 - - 291 Non-cash compensation6 635 199 1,150 1,984 Other (gains) losses7 134 (869 ) 23 (712 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,392 $ 24,257 $ (13,009 ) $ 57,640 Net sales $ 222,881 $ 193,205 $ 1 $ 416,087 Gross Profit $ 49,851 $ 25,585 $ (123 ) $ 75,313

Three months ended June 30, 2017 Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 40,079 $ 17,913 $ (27,216 ) $ 30,776 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 77 293 50 420 Impairment and exit charges3 (14 ) 11,390 - 11,376 Transaction costs4 - - 2,679 2,679 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 338 - - 338 Non-cash compensation6 28 18 841 887 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,508 $ 29,614 $ (23,646 ) $ 46,476 Net sales $ 221,521 $ 215,163 $ 1 $ 436,685 Gross Profit $ 43,121 $ 33,252 $ (777 ) $ 75,596

Six months ended June 30, 2018 Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 69,570 $ 31,105 $ (25,532 ) $ 75,143 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 (3,405 ) 834 - (2,571 ) Impairment and exit charges3 1,162 567 (8 ) 1,721 Transaction costs4 - - 1,568 1,568 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 464 - - 464 Non-cash compensation6 875 363 1,900 3,138 Other (gains) losses7 118 (869 ) (5,937 ) (6,688 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,784 $ 32,000 $ (28,009 ) $ 72,775 Net sales $ 378,526 $ 327,518 $ 3 $ 706,047 Gross Profit $ 76,267 $ 33,668 $ (257 ) $ 109,678

Six months ended June 30, 2017 Drainage Pipe & Products Water Pipe & Products Corporate and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 51,490 $ 35,025 $ (48,300 ) $ 38,215 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 71 1,073 50 1,194 Impairment and exit charges3 (14 ) 11,825 - 11,811 Transaction costs4 - - 4,738 4,738 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 1,757 - - 1,757 Non-cash compensation6 49 37 1,158 1,244 Other (gains) losses7 - (538 ) - (538 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,353 $ 47,422 $ (42,354 ) $ 58,421 Net sales $ 381,969 $ 393,012 $ 6 $ 774,987 Gross Profit $ 60,498 $ 55,407 $ (1,342 ) $ 114,563

1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance.

2 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, primarily related to the disposition of manufacturing equipment.

3 Impairment or abandonment of long-lived assets and other exit charges.

4 Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions.

5 Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations.

6 Non-cash equity compensation expense.

7 Other (gains) or losses, including the non-cash gain on a divestiture transaction completed in January 2018 and gains on insurance proceeds related to the destruction of property.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for Q3 2018

(in millions)

Q3 2018 Guidance Low High Net income $ 5 $ 11 Interest expense 21 21 Income tax expense 5 7 Depreciation and amortization 29 29 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60 $ 68

Source: Forterra, Inc.

Company Contact Information:

David J. Lawrence

Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations

469-299-9113

IR@forterrabp.com