

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $35.05 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $23.39 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $66.52 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.7% to $537.36 million from $358.93 million last year.



Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $66.52 Mln. vs. $52.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $537.36 Mln vs. $358.93 Mln last year.



