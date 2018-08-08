Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 07-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 413.37p INCLUDING current year revenue 418.89p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 409.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.70p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---