

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TheStreet Inc. (TST) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $27.52 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $0.34 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $13.59 million from $14.06 million last year.



TheStreet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $27.52 Mln. vs. $0.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q2): $13.59 Mln vs. $14.06 Mln last year.



