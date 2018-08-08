

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are slightly lower on Wednesday, with investors, looking for direction and largely refraining from making significant moves.



Persisting worries about U.S.-China trade dispute continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Sluggish commodity prices also contribute to the mild weakness in the market.



The benchmark CAC 40 is down 5.61 points or 0.10 percent at 5,515.70. The index ended up 0.81 percent on Tuesday.



Air Liquide, Bouygues, Capgemini, Carrefour, Credit Agricole and Engie SA are declining by 0.4 to 0.8 percent.



Among prominent gainers, Arcelor Mittal is rising 2.9 percent and Accor is gaining about 1.35 percent.



Among other markets in Europe, Germany is down marginally, with its benchmark DAX losing about 0.11 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is up 0.54 percent.



In the currency market, the Euro is flat at 1.1599, against the greenback.



