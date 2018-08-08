For the fourth consecutive year, Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series that measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The index series is a leading benchmark for socially responsible investment and further demonstrates Ingersoll Rand's commitment to ethical and responsible practices that promote environmental stewardship, human rights and corporate governance.

"At Ingersoll Rand, our business strategy is centered on addressing important global trends like climate change, urbanization and resource scarcity that increasingly affect the way we live, move and work," said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer at Ingersoll Rand. "Inclusion on the FTSE4Good Index for the fourth consecutive year underscores our team's commitment to creating sustainable value for our people, our customers, our shareholders and the world."

Companies in the series have met stringent ESG criteria. Ratings are designed to provide a multi-dimensional measure of ESG exposure and practice and to provide the investment community with a tool to be used in portfolio design and management against ESG criteria, or as a framework for corporate engagement and stewardship.

FTSE Group confirms that Ingersoll Rand has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the index.

