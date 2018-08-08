Exceeds First Quarter Expectations

Raises Full Year Adjusted Earnings per Share Outlook to $4.90 to $5.00 from $4.65 to $4.75

Jimmy Choo Results Stronger than Anticipated

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2019 first quarter ended June 30, 2018. Earnings per diluted share were $1.22 on a reported basis, an increase of 52.5% compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per diluted share were $1.32, an increase of 65.0% compared to the prior year.

First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Delivered better than anticipated revenue, gross margin, operating margin and earnings per share growth

Michael Kors brand revenues grew 8%, with performance above expectations Flat comparable store sales for Michael Kors, in line with guidance Positive comparable store sales growth in the Americas Positive comparable store sales growth in Accessories, Footwear and Women's Ready to Wear Continued transition of store base to new luxury concept. Renovated stores outperformed the balance of the chain

Jimmy Choo delivered better than anticipated revenues and operating income Comparable store sales exceeded expectations Strong performance in footwear



John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are encouraged by our first quarter performance, with growth in revenues, gross margin, operating margin as well as earnings per share all exceeding our expectations. Our fashion leadership remains strong, which drove consumers to respond favorably to both new fashion introductions and core products. Our global fashion luxury group continues to see the benefits of our long term growth strategy which is driven by both the Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo brands. Looking ahead we remain optimistic about our business for the remainder of fiscal 2019 and beyond."

Financial Results

The Company's results are reported in this press release on both a GAAP and an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release.

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2018:

Total revenue increased 26.3% to $1.20 billion, including a $172.7 million contribution from Jimmy Choo, which was consolidated into results effective November 1, 2017.

MK Retail revenue increased 3.2% to $639.5 million driven in large part by 9 net new store openings since the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Comparable sales increased 0.2%, with positive performance in the Americas and Asia, partially offset by declines in Europe, as expected. Revenue included a net favorable foreign currency impact of $15.0 million and comparable store sales decreased 2.1% on a constant currency basis.

MK Wholesale revenue increased 19.5% to $362.8 million, driven by improvements in the underlying business, as well as a shift in timing of certain wholesale shipments from second quarter into first quarter.

MK Licensing revenue decreased 4.8% to $27.5 million. Continued positive growth of Michael Kors ACCESS smart watches was not enough to offset the continued decline of fashion watches.

Jimmy Choo's revenue exceeded expectations due to strong performance in footwear, as well as a shift in timing of certain wholesale shipments from second quarter into first quarter.

Gross profit increased 30.6% to $750.8 million, and as a percentage of total revenue was 62.4%. Adjusted gross profit increased 31.1% to $753.2 million, and as a percentage of total revenue was 62.6%. This compares to 60.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The year-over-year growth was largely driven by improved MK Wholesale gross margins due to lower promotional activity and favorable product mix as well as the inclusion of the higher margin Jimmy Choo business, which contributed 40 basis points. MK Retail margins also improved during the quarter.

Income from operations was $215.2 million, or 17.9% as a percentage of total revenue, including a $16.1 million contribution from Jimmy Choo. Income from operations was $149.4 million, or 15.7% as a percentage of total revenue, for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Adjusted income from operations increased 56.1% to $233.2 million, or 19.4% as a percentage of total revenue reflecting higher income from operations for Michael Kors, the inclusion of Jimmy Choo in the current year, and a shift in timing of certain costs from first quarter into second quarter. This compares to $149.4 million, or 15.7% as a percentage of total revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2018.

Net income attributable to MKHL was $186.4 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, based on a 9.4% tax rate and 152.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Net income attributable to MKHL for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $125.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, based on a 16.4% tax rate and 156.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted net income attributable to MKHL was $200.7 million, or $1.32 per diluted share.

At June 30, 2018, Michael Kors operated 847 retail stores, including concessions, and an additional 153 retail stores, including concessions, were operated through licensing partners. Including licensed locations, there were 1,000 Michael Kors stores worldwide at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

At June 30, 2018, Jimmy Choo operated 191 retail stores, including concessions, and an additional 61 retail stores, including concessions, were operated through licensing partners. Including licensed locations, there were 252 Jimmy Choo stores worldwide at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2018, debt on the balance sheet totaled $821.1 million. Inventory at June 30, 2018 was $697.0 million, including $147.4 million for Jimmy Choo and $549.6 million for Michael Kors. Inventory at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $616.1 million. Excluding Jimmy Choo, inventory for Michael Kors was down 10.8% as compared to the prior year.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.7 million of the Company's ordinary shares for approximately $100.0 million in open market transactions. As of June 30, 2018 the remaining availability under the Company's share repurchase program was $542.0 million. Share repurchases may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy, and other relevant factors. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Outlook

The Company is raising full year adjusted earnings per share guidance by $0.25 to $4.90 to $5.00, reflecting better than expected first quarter performance for both the Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo brands.

For the full year, the Company now expects total revenue to be approximately $5.125 billion, including between $580 million and $590 million of incremental Jimmy Choo revenue. Reported comparable sales for Michael Kors is expected to be approximately flat, in line with prior guidance. The Company has raised guidance for operating margin to approximately 18.0%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $4.90 to $5.00. The Company now expects lower EPS dilution from Jimmy Choo of $0.05 to flat, which is a $0.05 cent improvement from prior guidance. Earnings per share guidance assumes approximately 152 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding and a tax rate of approximately 15.5%.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company expects total revenue of approximately $1.260 billion, including between $110 and $115 million of incremental revenue from Jimmy Choo. The company expects second quarter retail revenue for Michael Kors to grow in the low-single-digits. Comparable store sales on a reported basis are expected to decline in the low-single-digits. Comparable store sales growth is expected to remain positive in the Americas and Asia, offset by expected declines in Europe. The Company expects wholesale revenue to decrease in the low-single-digits, and licensing revenue to decline in the high-single-digits. Operating margin is expected to be approximately 16.0%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.08, including the dilution from Jimmy Choo of approximately $0.09 to $0.11. Earnings per share assumes approximately 152 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding and a tax rate of approximately 16.5%. The second quarter earnings per share guidance reflects the earlier wholesale shipments of approximately $35 million in revenues into our first quarter and operating expenses of approximately $15 million that have shifted from the first quarter into the second quarter.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss first quarter results is scheduled for today, August 8, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website, www.investors.michaelkors.com. In addition, a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until August 15, 2018. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 5806050. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global Company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current-year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures relating to certain one-time costs associated with the Jimmy Choo acquisition and restructuring and non-cash impairment charges primarily associated with underperforming retail stores. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding non-recurring items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and apparel as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Michael Kors Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KORS.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that the Company has made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (File No. 001-35368) and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SCHEDULE 1 MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 Total revenue 1,202.5 952.4 Cost of goods sold 451.7 377.7 Gross profit 750.8 574.7 Total operating expenses 535.6 425.3 Income from operations 215.2 149.4 Other income, net (0.8 (0.6 Interest expense, net 7.5 1.1 Foreign currency loss (gain) 2.9 (1.2 Income before provision for income taxes 205.6 150.1 Provision for income taxes 19.4 24.6 Net income 186.2 125.5 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.2 Net income attributable to MKHL 186.4 125.5 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 149,502,101 154,486,898 Diluted 152,399,655 156,871,518 Net income per ordinary share: Basic 1.25 0.81 Diluted 1.22 0.80

SCHEDULE 2 MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 July 1,

2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 169.9 163.1 273.7 Receivables, net 262.5 290.5 171.3 Inventories 697.0 660.7 616.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 164.8 147.8 123.9 Total current assets 1,294.2 1,262.1 1,185.0 Property and equipment, net 560.7 583.2 585.5 Intangible assets, net 1,178.1 1,235.7 414.3 Goodwill 806.2 847.7 119.7 Deferred tax assets 46.2 56.2 67.2 Other assets 75.4 74.1 41.3 Total assets 3,960.8 4,059.0 2,413.0 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 279.3 294.1 153.4 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 67.9 93.0 47.1 Accrued income taxes 33.1 77.6 62.8 Short-term debt 266.9 200.0 155.8 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 298.5 295.6 161.9 Total current liabilities 945.7 960.3 581.0 Deferred rent 132.7 128.4 134.7 Deferred tax liabilities 182.5 186.3 79.2 Long-term debt 554.2 674.4 Other long-term liabilities 104.2 88.1 36.8 Total liabilities 1,919.3 2,037.5 831.7 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 212,209,545 shares issued and 149,168,595 outstanding at June 30, 2018; 210,991,091 shares issued and 149,698,407 outstanding at March 31, 2018, and 209,713,232 shares issued and 151,593,388 outstanding at July 1, 2017 Treasury shares, at cost (63,040,950 shares at June 30, 2018; 61,292,684 shares at March 31, 2018; and 58,119,844 shares at July 1, 2017) (3,121.8 (3,015.9 (2,815.2 Additional paid-in capital 850.1 831.1 778.7 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (40.5 50.5 (68.2 Retained earnings 4,350.1 4,152.0 3,685.6 Total shareholders' equity of MKHL 2,037.9 2,017.7 1,580.9 Noncontrolling interest 3.6 3.8 0.4 Total shareholders' equity 2,041.5 2,021.5 1,581.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,960.8 4,059.0 2,413.0

SCHEDULE 3 MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 Revenue by Segment and Region: MK Retail The Americas 402.2 392.1 Europe 119.5 122.1 Asia 117.8 105.7 MK Retail Revenue 639.5 619.9 MK Wholesale The Americas 275.1 227.2 EMEA 68.4 65.0 Asia 19.3 11.4 MK Wholesale Revenue 362.8 303.6 MK Licensing The Americas 15.3 14.8 EMEA 12.2 14.1 MK Licensing Revenue 27.5 28.9 Michael Kors Revenue 1,029.8 952.4 Jimmy Choo The Americas 25.6 EMEA 101.7 Asia 45.4 Jimmy Choo Revenue 172.7 Total Revenue 1,202.5 952.4 Income from Operations: MK Retail 92.5 92.2 MK Wholesale 97.5 43.5 MK Licensing 9.1 13.7 Michael Kors 199.1 149.4 Jimmy Choo 16.1 Total Income from Operations 215.2 149.4 Operating Margin: MK Retail 14.5 14.9 MK Wholesale 26.9 14.3 MK Licensing 33.1 47.4 Michael Kors 19.3 15.7 Jimmy Choo 9.3 Total Operating Margin 17.9 15.7

SCHEDULE 4 MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION (Unaudited) June 30, 2018 Retail Store Information: Store Count Square Footage The Americas 395 1,345,323 Europe 192 528,007 Asia 260 543,823 Michael Kors 847 2,417,153 Jimmy Choo 191 248,389 Total MKHL 1,038 2,665,542

SCHEDULE 5 MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 As Reported Constant Currency Total revenue: MK Retail 639.5 619.9 3.2 0.7 MK Wholesale 362.8 303.6 19.5 17.8 MK Licensing 27.5 28.9 (4.8 (4.8 Michael Kors 1,029.8 952.4 8.1 6.0 Jimmy Choo 172.7 NM NM Total revenue 1,202.5 952.4 26.3 24.1

SCHEDULE 6 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, AND INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment As Adjusted Total revenue 1,202.5 1,202.5 Gross profit 750.8 2.4 753.2 Gross profit margin 62.4 0.2 62.6 Operating expenses 535.6 (4.3 (11.3 520.0 Operating expense as percentage of revenue 44.5 (0.4 (0.9 43.2 Total income from operations 215.2 4.3 11.3 2.4 233.2 Total operating margin 17.9 0.4 0.9 0.2 19.4 MK Retail revenue 639.5 639.5 MK Retail operating income 92.5 4.3 4.6 101.4 MK Retail operating margin 14.5 0.7 0.7 15.9 MK Wholesale revenue 362.8 362.8 MK Wholesale operating income 97.5 0.4 97.9 MK Wholesale operating margin 26.9 0.1 27.0 MK Licensing revenue 27.5 27.5 MK Licensing operating income 9.1 0.1 9.2 MK Licensing operating margin 33.1 0.4 33.5 Michael Kors revenue 1,029.8 1,029.8 Michael Kors operating expense 439.5 (4.3 (5.1 430.1 Michael Kors operating expense as percentage of revenue 42.7 (0.4 (0.5 41.8 Michael Kors operating income 199.1 4.3 5.1 208.5 Michael Kors operating margin 19.3 0.4 0.5 20.2 Jimmy Choo revenue 172.7 172.7 Jimmy Choo operating expense 96.1 (6.2 89.9 Jimmy Choo operating expense as percentage of revenue 55.6 (3.5 52.1 Jimmy Choo operating income 16.1 6.2 2.4 24.7 Jimmy Choo operating margin 9.3 3.6 1.4 14.3 Income before provision for income taxes 205.6 4.3 11.3 2.4 223.6 Provision for income taxes 19.4 0.9 2.4 0.4 22.9 Effective tax rate 9.4 10.2 Net income attributable to MKHL 186.4 3.4 8.9 2.0 200.7 Weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding 152,399,655 152,399,655 Diluted net income per ordinary share MKHL 1.22 0.02 0.06 0.02 1.32

______________________

(1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan, as well as integration costs recorded in connection with the acquisition of Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

