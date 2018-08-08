

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday initiated fiscal 2019 guidance for adjusted earnings in a range of $1.50 to $2.10 per share and for sales between $3.30 billion to $3.40 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.78 per share on sales of $3.30 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first quarter, the company reported a net loss of $76.53 million or $1.54 per share, sharply wider than $1.93 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings were $0.34 per share, compared to last year's $0.24 per share. Net sales increased to $832.90 million from last year's $781.69 million.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $809.31 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX