

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased in July after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 2.8 percent rise in June. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Transport costs grew 8.3 percent annually in July and clothing and footwear prices increased by 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, food prices dropped 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.8 percent from June, when it rose by 0.6 percent. It was the first drop in eleven months.



