Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.08.2018
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 8

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/08/2018) of £203.42m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/08/2018) of £203.42m
Cash Position of £12.3m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 07/08/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*2,527.76p8,047,331
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 2507.68p
Income share price2330.00p
Discount to NAV(7.82)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 07/08/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p14.04
2Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p11.31
3Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p11.01
4Vp Plc Ordinary 5p10.55
5RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p9.86
6Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p8.85
7Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p6.00
8Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p5.09
9Renold Plc Ordinary 5p4.66
10Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p4.26
11Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p2.97
12Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p2.70
13Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p1.85
14Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p1.46
15Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p1.13
16Castings Plc Ordinary 10p0.86
17Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p0.69
18GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.59
19National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.58
20Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.37
21Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.37
22LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.36
23Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.35
24Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.10
25Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.0010.00
26Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p0.00

© 2018 PR Newswire