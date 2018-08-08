

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $657 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $1.31 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $119 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



