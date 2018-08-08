

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Shares of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK) were losing around 2 percent in the German trading after the electric utility reported Wednesday a sharp decline in its first-half net profit with lower sales mainly due to weakness in Energy Networks. Adjusted earnings improved.



Looking ahead, the energy supplier affirmed forecast for full year 2018, noting that all the key figures and developments for the entire Group are in line with plan.



E.ON continues to expect the full-year adjusted EBIT to be between 2.8 billion euros and 3 billion euros and its adjusted net income to be between 1.3 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros.



For the first half, income attributable to shareholders was 2.70 billion euros, down 30 percent from 3.87 billion euros last year. Corresponding earnings per share declined 32 percent to 1.25 euros from 1.85 euros last year.



First-half adjusted net income was 1.052 billion euros, compared to last year's 881 million euros. Adjusted net income per share were 0.49 euro, compared to 0.42 euro a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric, rose 10 percent to 1.9 billion euros from prior year's 1.8 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT in the company's core business was 1.7 billion euros, up 10 percent. In the first half, adjusted EBITDA improved 3 percent to 2.80 billion euros.



Sales, meanwhile, declined 13 percent to 17.04 billion euros from 19.58 billion euros a year ago. The initial application of IFRS 15 reduced sales by 2.7 billion euros.



Energy Networks' sales of 6.1 billion euros were 30 percent below last year, primarily attributable to netting effects in conjunction with IFRS 15 in Germany and the Czech Republic. Customer Solutions' sales were at the prior-year level. Renewables' sales rose from last year primarily because of an increase in output due to the commissioning of new onshore and offshore wind farms.



In Germany, E.ON shares were trading at 9.52 euros, down 1.62 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX