DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair pilots in Sweden, Belgium and Ireland have voted to stage a 24-hour strike on Friday 10 August, grounding 146 flights.



The strike is to begin shortly after midnight on Friday and is expected to affect all flights of the Irish airline from and to Germany, the Vereiniging Cockpit (VC) union said in a statement.



The VC regrets the impact on affected passengers, cabin crews and ground crew.



