-- Record Quarterly Orphan and Rheumatology Segment Net Sales of $201.7 Million Increased 17 Percent; Represented 67 Percent of Total Company Net Sales --

-- Second-Quarter 2018 KRYSTEXXA Net Sales Growth of 53 Percent; Continue to Expect Full-Year 2018 Net Sales Growth of More Than 65 Percent --

-- Target Enrollment Reached in Teprotumumab Phase 3 Clinical Trial, Significantly Ahead of Schedule --

-- Second-Quarter 2018 Net Sales of $302.8 Million; Second-Quarter 2018 GAAP Net Loss of $32.8 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $116.8 Million --

-- Confirming Full-Year 2018 Net Sales Guidance Range of $1.170 Billion to $1.200 Billion; Increasing Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range to $400 Million to $420 Million --

Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) announced its second-quarter 2018 financial results today. Effective with the second quarter of 2018, the Company has realigned its operating structure and is reporting financial results as two separate segments: the orphan and rheumatology segment, its strategic growth business, and the primary care segment. The new operating structure reflects the evolution of the Company's strategy and vision of transitioning Horizon Pharma to a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare disease medicines.

"Our orphan and rheumatology segment generated record quarterly net sales, driven by accelerating KRYSTEXXA growth, reflecting the additional investments we are making this year," said Timothy P. Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon Pharma plc. "Our clinical programs continue to advance, with target enrollment now complete in the teprotumumab Phase 3 trial, well ahead of schedule. Additionally, we plan on initiating a new study of KRYSTEXXA to continue exploring a broader clinical profile of this medicine, the only FDA-approved treatment for uncontrolled gout. These advancements support our transformation into a rare disease medicine focused company with a robust pipeline enabling sustainable growth."

Financial Highlights (in millions except for per share amounts and percentages) Q2 18 Q2 17 Change YTD 18 YTD 17 Change Net sales 302.8 289.5 5 526.7 510.4 3 Net loss (32.8 (209.5 84 (190.2 (300.1 37 Non-GAAP net income 80.5 68.3 18 85.3 103.3 (17 Adjusted EBITDA 116.8 127.0 (8 150.4 178.9 (16 Net loss per share diluted (0.20 (1.29 84 (1.15 (1.85 38 Non-GAAP earnings per share diluted 0.48 0.41 17 0.51 0.63 (19

Second-Quarter and Recent Company Highlights

Teprotumumab: OPTIC, the teprotumumab Phase 3 clinical trial, has reached its target enrollment of 76 patients, significantly ahead of schedule. The remaining few subjects in screening will be allowed to randomize over the next several weeks.



Teprotumumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody IGF-1R inhibitor being developed for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), in which the muscles and fatty tissue behind the eye become inflamed, which can lead to proptosis, or bulging of the eye, and diplopia, or double vision, as well as quality-of-life issues. In October, data will be presented at the 2018 American Thyroid Association (ATA) meeting from the follow-up period of the Phase 2 clinical trial, during which the Company continued to collect data on study patients off therapy out to 48 weeks to assess durability of response.

OPTIC, the teprotumumab Phase 3 clinical trial, has reached its target enrollment of 76 patients, significantly ahead of schedule. The remaining few subjects in screening will be allowed to randomize over the next several weeks. Teprotumumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody IGF-1R inhibitor being developed for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), in which the muscles and fatty tissue behind the eye become inflamed, which can lead to proptosis, or bulging of the eye, and diplopia, or double vision, as well as quality-of-life issues. In October, data will be presented at the 2018 American Thyroid Association (ATA) meeting from the follow-up period of the Phase 2 clinical trial, during which the Company continued to collect data on study patients off therapy out to 48 weeks to assess durability of response. New KRYSTEXXA Immunomodulation Study: The Company is planning on initiating a new study of KRYSTEXXA to continue to explore a broader clinical profile of this medicine, the only FDA-approved treatment for uncontrolled gout (chronic gout that is refractory to conventional therapies). The study will evaluate the impact of adding methotrexate to KRYSTEXXA to enhance the patient response rate. Methotrexate is the most common immunomodulator used by rheumatologists. Enrollment is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company is planning on initiating a new study of KRYSTEXXA to continue to explore a broader clinical profile of this medicine, the only FDA-approved treatment for uncontrolled gout (chronic gout that is refractory to conventional therapies). The study will evaluate the impact of adding methotrexate to KRYSTEXXA to enhance the patient response rate. Methotrexate is the most common immunomodulator used by rheumatologists. Enrollment is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018. New Uncontrolled Gout and KRYSTEXXA Data Presented at EULAR: In June, the Company participated in the 2018 Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) in Amsterdam, where new insights on both gout and KRYSTEXXA were presented. One presentation highlighted a 27 percent increase in U.S. emergency department visits between 2006 and 2014 for people living with gout, suggesting a sizeable and growing population of gout patients who are uncontrolled and not well managed. Several KRYSTEXXA data analyses underscored the complex nature of uncontrolled gout, the potential systemic effects of elevated serum uric acid (sUA) levels and the need to manage uncontrolled gout aggressively. These presentations support the Company's continued efforts to increase awareness and understanding of uncontrolled gout and the benefits of KRYSTEXXA.

In June, the Company participated in the 2018 Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) in Amsterdam, where new insights on both gout and KRYSTEXXA were presented. One presentation highlighted a 27 percent increase in U.S. emergency department visits between 2006 and 2014 for people living with gout, suggesting a sizeable and growing population of gout patients who are uncontrolled and not well managed. Several KRYSTEXXA data analyses underscored the complex nature of uncontrolled gout, the potential systemic effects of elevated serum uric acid (sUA) levels and the need to manage uncontrolled gout aggressively. These presentations support the Company's continued efforts to increase awareness and understanding of uncontrolled gout and the benefits of KRYSTEXXA. R&D Leadership: The Company made several important leadership additions to its research and development (R&D) organization to expand its capabilities, partner with the business development team in identifying and evaluating development-stage opportunities and lead the orphan and rheumatology therapeutic areas' clinical development strategies.

The Company made several important leadership additions to its research and development (R&D) organization to expand its capabilities, partner with the business development team in identifying and evaluating development-stage opportunities and lead the orphan and rheumatology therapeutic areas' clinical development strategies. Intellectual Property Update: The Company received two new patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office during the quarter that cover RAVICTI, with two additional patents scheduled to be issued in August, resulting in five new patents in an 18-month period. In addition, the Company settled litigation in June with Lupin relating to RAVICTI. Lupin's license to enter the market with a generic version of RAVICTI would begin on July 1, 2026.

The Company received two new patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office during the quarter that cover RAVICTI, with two additional patents scheduled to be issued in August, resulting in five new patents in an 18-month period. In addition, the Company settled litigation in June with Lupin relating to RAVICTI. Lupin's license to enter the market with a generic version of RAVICTI would begin on July 1, 2026. Best Workplace Awards: Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Magazine selected Horizon Pharma as the Number One place to work on FORTUNE's "Best Workplaces in Health Care Biopharma" list. The Company has also been awarded a 2018 "Best Places to Work in Chicago" designation by Crain's Chicago Business, as well as named to its "10 Best Places to Work for Women" list. In addition, in July, the Company was recognized by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work as one of the 2018 "50 Companies That Care," a list that spotlights companies with 1,000 or more employees that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating respect, compassion and concern for their communities, their employees and the environment.

Research and Development Programs

Orphan Candidates and Programs

Teprotumumab: Teprotumumab is the Company's fully human monoclonal antibody IGF-1R inhibitor in development for the treatment of TED. The pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory study is evaluating teprotumumab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe active TED, which has no FDA-approved treatments. The Company estimates peak annual U.S. net sales of more than $750 million for teprotumumab, assuming FDA approval.

Rheumatology Pipeline Candidates and Programs:

KRYSTEXXA Immunomodulation Studies : The evaluation of the use of immunomodulation therapies to enhance the response rate to KRYSTEXXA is being studied in two investigator-initiated trials, as well as a new trial being initiated by the Company. The three trials are evaluating different immunomodulators, all of which are used by rheumatologists. M ethotrexate to I ncrease R esponse R ates in Patients with Uncontrolled G O ut R eceiving KRYSTEXXA ( MIRROR ): a Horizon Pharma-sponsored multicenter, efficacy and safety study for methotrexate co-administered with KRYSTEXXA to evaluate the impact of methotrexate weekly for one month prior to dosing with KRYSTEXXA and then throughout the 24 weeks of treatment with KRYSTEXXA. Enrollment is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018. RE du C ing I mmunogenicity to P egloticas E ( RECIPE ): a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial for mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) co-administered with KRYSTEXXA to evaluate the impact of MMF daily for two weeks prior to dosing with KRYSTEXXA, followed by a 12-week course of KRYSTEXXA every two weeks along with daily doses of MMF, followed by dosing of KRYSTEXXA alone every two weeks for 12 weeks. T olerization R educes I ntolerance to P egloticase and Prolongs the Urate L owering E ffect ( TRIPLE ) is an exploratory, open-label adaptive trial with multiple patient cohorts, including one evaluating the impact of adding daily doses of azathioprine for a two-week run-in period, followed by KRYSTEXXA every two weeks for a total of 13 doses, along with daily doses of azathioprine.

: The evaluation of the use of immunomodulation therapies to enhance the response rate to KRYSTEXXA is being studied in two investigator-initiated trials, as well as a new trial being initiated by the Company. The three trials are evaluating different immunomodulators, all of which are used by rheumatologists. Next-generation Biologic Programs for Uncontrolled Gout: The Company is pursuing two development programs for next-generation biologics for uncontrolled gout, HZN-003 and PASylated uricase technology to support and sustain the Company's market leadership in uncontrolled gout. The programs are exploring the use of optimized uricase technology as well as optimized PEGylation and PASylation technology.

Second-Quarter Financial Results

Note: For additional detail and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables at the end of this release.

Net Sales: Second-quarter 2018 net sales were $302.8 million, an increase of 4.6 percent, driven by continued strong growth of the Company's orphan and rheumatology medicines. Year-over-year growth would have been 6.3 percent, excluding second-quarter 2017 net sales of $4.5 million for PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions, which were divested on June 23, 2017.

Second-quarter 2018 net sales were $302.8 million, an increase of 4.6 percent, driven by continued strong growth of the Company's orphan and rheumatology medicines. Year-over-year growth would have been 6.3 percent, excluding second-quarter 2017 net sales of $4.5 million for PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions, which were divested on June 23, 2017. Gross Profit: Under U.S. GAAP in the second quarter of 2018, the gross profit ratio was 67.0 percent compared to 55.0 percent in the second quarter of 2017. The non-GAAP gross profit ratio in the second quarter of 2018 was 90.2 percent compared to 90.6 percent in the second quarter of 2017.

Under U.S. GAAP in the second quarter of 2018, the gross profit ratio was 67.0 percent compared to 55.0 percent in the second quarter of 2017. The non-GAAP gross profit ratio in the second quarter of 2018 was 90.2 percent compared to 90.6 percent in the second quarter of 2017. Operating Expenses: R&D expenses were 8.0 percent of net sales and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 58.3 percent of net sales. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were 6.7 percent of net sales, and non-GAAP SG&A expenses were 45.0 percent of net sales.

R&D expenses were 8.0 percent of net sales and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 58.3 percent of net sales. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were 6.7 percent of net sales, and non-GAAP SG&A expenses were 45.0 percent of net sales. Income Tax Rate: The income tax rate in the second quarter of 2018 on a GAAP basis was negative 13.7 percent and on a non-GAAP basis was 12.0 percent.

The income tax rate in the second quarter of 2018 on a GAAP basis was negative 13.7 percent and on a non-GAAP basis was 12.0 percent. Net (Loss) Income: On a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2018, net loss was $32.8 million. Second-quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income was $80.5 million.

On a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2018, net loss was $32.8 million. Second-quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income was $80.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA: Second-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $116.8 million.

Second-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $116.8 million. Earnings (Loss) per Share: On a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2018, diluted loss per share was $0.20; in the second quarter of 2017, diluted loss per share was $1.29. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018 and 2017 were $0.48 and $0.41, respectively. Weighted average shares outstanding used for calculating GAAP diluted loss per share and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018 were 165.5 million and 169.4 million, respectively.

Second-Quarter Segment Results

The Company has realigned its structure to operate its strategic growth business, orphan and rheumatology, separately from its primary care business. The new structure allows the Company to more efficiently allocate its resources to address unmet treatment needs for patients with rare diseases. As a result of the realignment, effective with the second-quarter of 2018, the Company is reporting its financial results as two separate segments: the orphan and rheumatology segment and the primary care segment, reporting net sales and operating income for each segment. Historical segment net sales and operating income for 2017 are provided in the accompanying financial schedules.

Management uses net sales and segment operating income to evaluate the performance of the Company's two segments. While segment operating income contains certain adjustments to the directly comparable GAAP figures in the Company's consolidated financial results, it is considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP for purposes of presenting the Company's segment operating results.

Orphan and Rheumatology Segment (in millions except for percentages) Q2 18 Q2 17 Change YTD 18 YTD 17 Change RAVICTI 57.0 47.2 21 106.1 91.1 16 PROCYSBI(1) 38.4 36.7 5 73.4 71.0 3 ACTIMMUNE 27.4 28.8 (5 52.2 55.0 (5 BUPHENYL 5.2 6.3 (16 11.0 12.6 (12 QUINSAIRTM(1) 0.1 1.4 (93 0.2 3.2 (94 Orphan 128.1 120.4 6 242.9 232.9 4 KRYSTEXXA 58.6 38.3 53 105.3 69.9 51 RAYOS 13.5 11.6 16 24.1 21.9 10 LODOTRA 1.5 1.8 (15 1.7 2.7 (38 Rheumatology 73.6 51.7 42 131.1 94.5 39 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales 201.7 172.1 17 374.0 327.3 14 Orphan and Rheumatology Segment Operating Income 70.6 64.7 9 113.7 114.4 (1 (1) On June 23, 2017, Horizon Pharma completed the divestiture of a European subsidiary that owned the marketing rights to PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Horizon Pharma retains marketing rights for the two medicines in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Second-quarter and year-to-date 2017 net sales of PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in EMEA were $4.5 million and $9.5 million, respectively.

Second-quarter 2018 net sales of the orphan and rheumatology segment were $201.7 million, an increase of 17.2 percent over the prior year's quarter, driven by continued strong KRYSTEXXA growth, as well as growth of RAVICTI and PROCYSBI. Excluding the second-quarter 2017 EMEA net sales of $4.5 million for PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR that were divested in June 2017, orphan and rheumatology segment year-over-year net sales growth would have been 20.4 percent.

In line with the Company's expectations, second-quarter 2018 orphan and rheumatology segment operating income was $70.6 million, or 35 percent of orphan and rheumatology net sales. The Company is investing significantly in the commercial expansion of KRYSTEXXA in 2018, which is expected to continue to drive future net sales growth and margin expansion over time.

Primary Care Segment (in millions except for percentages) Q2 18 Q2 17 Change YTD 18 YTD 17 Change PENNSAID 2% 47.6 51.2 (7 74.4 92.8 (20 DUEXIS 30.7 43.6 (30 46.4 61.3 (24 VIMOVO 21.9 21.1 3 30.2 26.0 16 MIGERGOT 0.9 1.5 (35 1.7 2.9 (41 Primary Care Net Sales 101.1 117.4 (14 152.7 183.0 (17 Primary Care Segment Operating Income 45.9 62.4 (26 36.3 65.0 (44

Second-quarter 2018 net sales of the primary care segment were $101.1 million.

In line with the Company's expectations, second-quarter 2018 operating income for the primary care segment was $45.9 million, or 45 percent of primary care net sales.

Cash Flow Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

On a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2018, operating cash flow was $61.8 million. Non-GAAP operating cash flow was $75.2 million.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $710.2 million as of June 30, 2018.

As of June 30, 2018, the total principal amount of debt outstanding was $1.993 billion, which consists of $818 million in senior secured term loans due 2024; $300 million senior notes due 2024; $475 million senior notes due 2023; and $400 million exchangeable senior notes due 2022. As of June 30, 2018, net debt was $1.283 billion.

Full-Year 2018 Guidance

The Company continues to expect full-year 2018 net sales in a range of $1.170 billion to $1.200 billion. The Company increased its full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $400 million to $420 million, from $390 million to $415 million. The Company continues to project full-year 2018 net sales growth for KRYSTEXXA of more than 65 percent.

Webcast

At 8 a.m. EDT 1 p.m. IST today, the Company will host a live webcast to review its financial and operating results and provide a general business update. The live webcast and a replay may be accessed at http://ir.horizon-pharma.com. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

About Horizon Pharma plc

Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it's personal: by living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs. For more information, please visit www.horizonpharma.com, follow us @HZNPplc on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA are used and provided by Horizon Pharma as non-GAAP financial measures. Horizon Pharma provides certain other financial measures such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit ratio, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP operating cash flow and net debt, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information on Horizon Pharma's performance, operations, expenses, profitability and cash flows. Adjustments to Horizon Pharma's GAAP figures as well as EBITDA exclude acquisition and/or divestiture-related expenses, charges related to the discontinuation of ACTIMMUNE development for Friedreich's ataxia, gain from divestiture, an upfront fee for a license of a patent, litigation settlements, loss on debt extinguishment, costs of debt refinancing, drug manufacturing harmonization costs, restructuring and realignment costs, as well as non-cash items such as share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, royalty accretion, non-cash interest expense, long-lived asset impairment charges, impacts of contingent royalty liability remeasurements and other non-cash adjustments. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. Horizon maintains an established non-GAAP cost policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP measures. Horizon Pharma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of Horizon Pharma's financial and operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's historical and expected 2018 financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators Horizon Pharma's management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring the Company's performance. For example, adjusted EBITDA is used by Horizon Pharma as one measure of management performance under certain incentive compensation arrangements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Horizon Pharma has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA outlook to an expected net income (loss) outlook because certain items such as acquisition/divestiture-related expenses and share-based compensation that are a component of net income (loss) cannot be reasonably projected due to the significant impact of changes in Horizon Pharma's stock price, the variability associated with the size or timing of acquisitions/divestitures and other factors. These components of net income (loss) could significantly impact Horizon Pharma's actual net income (loss).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Horizon Pharma's full-year 2018 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance, expected growth in net sales of certain medicines, estimated peak annual net sales of teprotumumab, if approved; expected financial performance in future periods; expected timing of clinical trials, including the Phase 3 clinical trial of teprotumumab; expected increases in investment in Horizon Pharma's rare disease medicine pipeline and the impact thereof; potential market opportunity for Horizon Pharma's medicines in approved and potential additional indications; and business and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon Pharma's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks that Horizon Pharma's actual future financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals; Horizon Pharma's ability to grow net sales from existing products; the availability of coverage and adequate reimbursement and pricing from government and third-party payers; risks relating to Horizon Pharma's ability to successfully implement its business strategies; risks inherent in developing novel medicine candidates, such as teprotumumab, and existing medicines for new indications; risks related to acquisition integration and achieving projected benefits; risks associated with regulatory approvals; risks in the ability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel; competition, including potential generic competition; the ability to protect intellectual property and defend patents; regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Horizon Pharma operates and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Horizon Pharma's filings and reports with the SEC. Horizon Pharma undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information.

Horizon Pharma plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales 302,835 289,507 526,716 510,366 Cost of goods sold 100,082 130,150 216,174 269,266 Gross profit 202,753 159,357 310,542 241,100 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 24,265 163,101 41,910 176,162 Selling, general and administrative 176,674 159,653 356,273 333,718 Impairment of long-lived assets 22,270 37,853 22,270 Total operating expenses 200,939 345,024 436,036 532,150 Operating income (loss) 1,814 (185,667 (125,494 (291,050 OTHER EXPENSE, NET: Interest expense, net (31,030 (31,608 (61,484 (63,591 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (5 151 (115 (108 Gain on divestiture 5,856 5,856 Loss on debt extinguishment (533 Other income (expense), net 347 (35 525 Total other expense, net (30,688 (25,636 (61,074 (58,376 Loss before expense (benefit) for income taxes (28,874 (211,303 (186,568 (349,426 Expense (benefit) for income taxes 3,962 (1,767 3,596 (49,320 Net loss (32,836 (209,536 (190,164 (300,106 Net loss per ordinary share basic and diluted (0.20 (1.29 (1.15 (1.85 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding basic and diluted 165,536,826 162,931,930 164,921,722 162,486,946

Horizon Pharma plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) As of June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 710,211 751,368 Restricted cash 6,394 6,529 Accounts receivable, net 403,671 405,214 Inventories, net 50,105 61,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,231 43,402 Total current assets 1,234,612 1,268,168 Property and equipment, net 18,070 20,405 Developed technology, net 2,272,154 2,443,949 Other intangible assets, net 5,039 5,441 Goodwill 426,441 426,441 Deferred tax assets, net 4,185 3,470 Other assets 29,224 36,081 Total assets 3,989,725 4,203,955 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt-current portion 10,625 Accounts payable 31,110 34,681 Accrued expenses 173,619 175,697 Accrued trade discounts and rebates 449,683 501,753 Accrued royalties-current portion 65,604 65,328 Deferred revenues-current portion 5,629 6,885 Total current liabilities 725,645 794,969 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Exchangeable notes, net 323,105 314,384 Long-term debt, net of current 1,562,013 1,576,646 Accrued royalties, net of current 293,626 291,185 Deferred revenues, net of current 9,713 Deferred tax liabilities, net 157,404 157,945 Other long-term liabilities 67,782 68,015 Total long-term liabilities 2,403,930 2,417,888 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 nominal value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 166,974,870 and 164,785,083 shares issued at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, and 166,590,504 and 164,400,717 shares outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 17 16 Treasury stock, 384,366 ordinary shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (4,585 (4,585 Additional paid-in capital 2,306,754 2,248,979 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,128 (983 Accumulated deficit (1,440,908 (1,252,329 Total shareholders' equity 860,150 991,098 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,989,725 4,203,955

Horizon Pharma plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss (32,836 (209,536 (190,164 (300,106 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 68,540 71,531 137,447 143,014 Equity-settled share-based compensation 30,721 29,123 58,554 57,960 Royalty accretion 14,758 12,735 29,475 25,694 Royalty liability remeasurement (2,151 (2,944 Impairment of long-lived assets 22,270 37,853 22,270 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 5,690 5,206 11,185 10,629 Deferred income taxes (3,433 (31,791 (1,753 (79,486 Acquired in-process research development expense 148,609 148,609 Gain on divestiture (2,635 (2,635 Loss on debt extinguishment 533 Foreign exchange and other adjustments 580 (174 459 613 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 678 (6,209 1,742 (97,267 Inventories (2,741 30,686 11,549 67,736 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,934 4,879 (21,738 2,434 Accounts payable (10,120 (6,255 (3,592 29,823 Accrued trade discounts and rebates 19,982 871 (52,138 116,950 Accrued expenses and accrued royalties (18,553 (36,876 (14,099 (86,235 Deferred revenues 1,817 1,002 333 384 Other non-current assets and liabilities (1,361 14,489 (1,988 14,755 Net cash provided by operating activities 61,788 47,925 974 72,731 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (167,850 (167,850 Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested 69,072 69,072 Payment related to license agreement (12,000 Purchases of property and equipment (96 (1,207 (762 (2,627 Net cash used in investing activities (96 (99,985 (12,762 (101,405 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of term loans (25,598 (2,125 (27,722 (774,875 Net proceeds from term loans 847,768 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with warrant exercises 11 11 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares through ESPP programs 4,720 4,029 4,734 3,856 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with stock option exercises 2,727 753 3,672 1,297 Payment of employee withholding taxes relating to share-based awards (5,668 (925 (9,185 (5,202 Repurchase of ordinary shares (992 (992 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (23,819 751 (28,501 71,863 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,988 2,494 (1,003 2,196 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 35,885 (48,815 (41,292 45,385 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period(1) 680,720 610,350 757,897 516,150 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period(1) 716,605 561,535 716,605 561,535 (1) Amounts include restricted cash balance in accordance with ASU No. 2016-18. Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash are shown on the balance sheet.

Horizon Pharma plc Segment Operating Income 2017 Historical Information (Unaudited) (in millions) Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 FY17 Segment Net Sales Orphan Rheumatology 155.2 172.1 175.6 178.0 680.9 Primary Care 65.6 117.4 96.1 96.2 375.3 Segment Operating Income Orphan Rheumatology 49.7 64.7 65.5 61.2 241.1 Primary Care 2.6 62.4 42.2 41.9 149.1

Horizon Pharma plc Net Debt Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in thousands) As of June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Long-term debt-current portion 10,625 Long-term debt, net of current 1,562,013 1,576,646 Exchangeable notes, net 323,105 314,384 Total Debt 1,885,118 1,901,655 Debt discount 97,737 108,054 Deferred financing fees 10,171 11,041 Total Principal Amount Debt 1,993,026 2,020,750 Less: cash and cash equivalents 710,211 751,368 Net Debt 1,282,815 1,269,382

Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net Income and Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net loss (32,836 (209,536 (190,164 (300,106 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1,775 153,385 5,686 163,424 Restructuring and realignment costs 7,039 5,193 10,381 5,193 Litigation settlements 4,250 4,250 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 66,989 69,776 134,344 139,453 Accretion of royalty liabilities 14,797 12,735 29,515 25,694 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 5,691 5,206 11,187 10,629 Inventory step-up expense 53 33,895 17,129 74,490 Impairment of long-lived assets 22,270 37,853 22,270 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (2,151 (2,944 Share-based compensation 30,721 27,768 58,554 56,237 Depreciation 1,551 1,755 3,104 3,561 Gain on divestiture (5,856 (5,856 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program 272 (3,103 1,222 (3,103 Drug substance harmonization costs 475 745 1,279 5,044 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements 90 Fees related to term loan refinancings 15 (45 42 4,098 Loss on debt extinguishment 533 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (13,259 (11,622 (25,780 (22,939 Total of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments 120,369 312,102 286,705 475,784 Income tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (7,015 (34,272 24,668 (72,375 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments (35,893 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 113,354 277,830 275,480 403,409 Non-GAAP Net Income 80,518 68,294 85,316 103,303 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Weighted average ordinary shares Basic 165,536,826 162,931,930 164,921,722 162,486,946 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Basic: GAAP loss per share Basic (0.20 (1.29 (1.15 (1.85 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.69 1.71 1.67 2.49 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic 0.49 0.42 0.52 0.64 Weighted average ordinary shares Diluted Weighted average ordinary shares Basic 165,536,826 162,931,930 164,921,722 162,486,946 Ordinary share equivalents 3,820,913 2,033,141 3,678,249 2,499,409 Weighted average shares Diluted 169,357,739 164,965,071 168,599,971 164,986,355 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Diluted GAAP loss per share Diluted (0.20 (1.29 (1.15 (1.85 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.69 1.71 1.67 2.49 Diluted earnings per share effect of ordinary share equivalents (0.01 (0.01 (0.01 (0.01 Non-GAAP earnings per share Diluted 0.48 0.41 0.51 0.63

Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net loss (32,836 (209,536 (190,164 (300,106 Depreciation 1,551 1,755 3,104 3,561 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 66,989 69,776 134,344 139,453 Accretion of royalty liabilities 14,797 12,735 29,515 25,694 Amortization of deferred revenue (207 (411 Inventory step-up expense 53 33,895 17,129 74,490 Interest expense, net (including amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs) 31,030 31,608 61,484 63,591 Expense (benefit) for income taxes 3,962 (1,767 3,596 (49,320 EBITDA 85,546 (61,741 59,008 (43,048 Other non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1,775 153,385 5,686 163,424 Restructuring and realignment costs 7,039 5,193 10,381 5,193 Litigation settlements 4,250 4,250 Impairment of long-lived assets 22,270 37,853 22,270 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (2,151 (2,944 Share-based compensation 30,721 27,768 58,554 56,237 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program 272 (3,103 1,222 (3,103 Drug substance harmonization costs 475 745 1,279 5,044 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements 90 Fees related to term loan refinancings 15 (45 42 4,098 Loss on debt extinguishment 533 Gain on divestiture (5,856 (5,856 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (13,259 (11,622 (25,780 (22,939 Total of other non-GAAP adjustments 31,288 188,735 91,426 221,957 Adjusted EBITDA 116,834 126,994 150,434 178,909

Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Operating Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP Operating Income (Loss) 1,814 (185,667 (125,494 (291,050 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1,775 153,385 5,686 163,424 Restructuring and realignment costs 7,039 5,193 10,381 5,193 Litigation settlements 4,250 4,250 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 66,989 69,776 134,344 139,453 Accretion of royalty liabilities 14,797 12,735 29,515 25,694 Inventory step-up expense 53 33,895 17,129 74,490 Impairment of long-lived assets 22,270 37,853 22,270 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (2,151 (2,944 Share-based compensation 30,721 27,768 58,554 56,237 Depreciation 1,551 1,755 3,104 3,561 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program 272 (3,103 1,222 (3,103 Drug substance harmonization costs 475 745 1,279 5,044 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements 90 Fees related to term loan refinancings 15 (45 42 4,098 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (13,259 (11,622 (25,780 (22,939 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 114,678 312,752 275,518 470,478 Non-GAAP Operating Income 116,492 127,085 150,024 179,428 Orphan and Rheumatology Segment Operating Income 70,609 64,662 113,713 114,386 Primary Care Segment Operating Income 45,883 62,423 36,311 65,042 Total Segment Operating Income 116,492 127,085 150,024 179,428 Amortization of deferred revenue (207 (411 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (5 151 (115 (108 Other income, net 347 (35 525 Adjusted EBITDA 116,834 126,994 150,434 178,909

Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Gross Profit and Operating Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit 202,753 159,357 310,542 241,100 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 33 (48 52 32 Share-based compensation 1,110 573 1,893 1,001 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (2,151 (2,944 Intangible amortization expense 66,787 69,574 133,942 139,048 Accretion of royalty liabilities 14,797 12,735 29,515 25,694 Inventory step-up expense 53 33,895 17,129 74,490 Depreciation 176 183 353 366 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program 185 (3,103 1,135 (3,103 Drug substance harmonization costs 475 745 1,279 5,044 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations (13,259 (11,622 (25,780 (22,939 Total of Non-GAAP adjustments 70,357 102,932 157,367 216,689 Non-GAAP gross profit 273,110 262,289 467,909 457,789 GAAP gross profit % 67.0 55.0 59.0 47.2 Non-GAAP gross profit % 90.2 90.6 88.8 89.7 GAAP cash provided by operating activities 61,788 47,925 974 72,731 Cash payments for acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1,597 12,620 5,555 33,012 Cash payments for restructuring and realignment costs 4,230 1,664 4,677 1,664 Cash payments for litigation settlements 1,500 16,250 1,500 32,500 Cash payments for upfront and milestone payments related to license agreement 275 Cash payments drug substance harmonization costs 5,960 5,006 5,960 5,006 Cash payments for discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program 108 2,519 3,507 3,001 Cash payments relating to term loan refinancings 13 455 31 3,767 Non-GAAP operating cash flow 75,196 86,439 22,479 151,681

Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in millions, except percentages) Q2 2018 Pre-tax Net Income Tax Net (Loss) Diluted (Loss) (Loss) Income (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Income Earnings Per Share As reported GAAP (28.9 3.9 (13.7 (32.8 (0.20 Non-GAAP adjustments 120.4 7.1 113.3 Non-GAAP 91.5 11.0 12.0 80.5 0.48 Q2 2017 Pre-tax Net Income Tax Net (Loss) Diluted (Loss) (Loss) Income (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Income Earnings Per Share As reported GAAP (211.3 (1.8 0.8 (209.5 (1.29 Non-GAAP adjustments 312.1 34.3 277.8 Non-GAAP 100.8 32.5 32.2 68.3 0.41 YTD 2018 Pre-tax Net Income Tax Net (Loss) Diluted (Loss) (Loss) Income (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Income Earnings Per Share As reported GAAP (186.6 3.6 (1.9 (190.2 (1.15 Non-GAAP adjustments 286.7 11.2 275.5 Non-GAAP 100.1 14.8 14.8 85.3 0.51 YTD 2017 Pre-tax Net Income Tax Net (Loss) Diluted (Loss) (Loss) Income (Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Income Earnings Per Share As reported GAAP (349.4 (49.3 14.1 (300.1 (1.85 Non-GAAP adjustments 475.8 72.4 403.4 Non-GAAP 126.4 23.1 18.2 103.3 0.63

Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Income Tax Research Selling, General Interest Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Expense (Expense) GAAP as reported (100,082 (24,265 (176,674 (31,030 (3,962 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 33 18 1,724 Restructuring and realignment costs(2) 1,733 5,306 Litigation settlements(3) 4,250 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(4) 66,787 202 Accretion of royalty liability(5) 14,797 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(6) 5,691 Inventory step-up expense(7) 53 Share-based compensation(10) 1,110 2,209 27,402 Depreciation(11) 176 1,375 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(12) 185 87 Drug substance harmonization costs(13) 475 Fees related to term loan refinancings(15) 15 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(16) (13,259 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(17) (7,015 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 70,357 4,047 40,274 5,691 (7,015 Non-GAAP (29,725 (20,218 (136,400 (25,339 (10,977 Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Research Selling, General Impairment of Interest Gain on Income Tax Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Long-Lived Assets Expense Divestiture (Expense) GAAP as reported (130,150 (163,101 (159,653 (22,270 (31,608 5,856 1,767 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) (48 148,080 5,353 Restructuring and realignment costs(2) 5,193 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(4) 69,574 202 Accretion of royalty liability(5) 12,735 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(6) 5,206 Inventory step-up expense(7) 33,895 Impairment of long-lived assets(8) 22,270 Share-based compensation(10) 573 2,313 24,882 Depreciation(11) 183 1,572 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(12) (3,103 Drug substance harmonization costs(13) 745 Fees related to term loan refinancings(15) (45 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(16) (11,622 Gain on divestiture(20) (5,856 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(17) (34,272 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 102,932 150,393 37,157 22,270 5,206 (5,856 (34,272 Non-GAAP (27,218 (12,708 (122,496 (26,402 (32,505

Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Income Tax Research Selling, General Impairment of Interest Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Long-Lived Assets Expense (Expense) GAAP as reported (216,174 (41,910 (356,273 (37,853 (61,484 (3,596 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 52 (67 5,701 Restructuring and realignment costs(2) 1,733 8,648 Litigation settlements(3) 4,250 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(4) 133,942 402 Accretion of royalty liability(5) 29,515 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(6) 11,187 Inventory step-up expense(7) 17,129 Impairment of long-lived assets(8) 37,853 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(9) (2,151 Share-based compensation(10) 1,893 4,649 52,012 Depreciation(11) 353 2,751 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(12) 1,135 87 Drug substance harmonization costs(13) 1,279 Upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements(14) 90 Fees related to term loan refinancings(15) 42 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(16) (25,780 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(17) 24,668 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(18) (35,893 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 157,367 6,492 73,806 37,853 11,187 (11,225 Non-GAAP (58,807 (35,418 (282,467 (50,297 (14,821 Horizon Pharma plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Income Tax Research Selling, General Impairment of Interest Gain on Loss on Debt Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Long-Lived Assets Expense Divestiture Extinguishment (Expense) GAAP as reported (269,266 (176,162 (333,718 (22,270 (63,591 5,856 (533 49,320 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 32 148,257 15,135 Restructuring and realignment costs(2) 5,193 Amortization, accretion and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(4) 139,048 405 Accretion of royalty liability(5) 25,694 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(6) 10,629 Inventory step-up expense(7) 74,490 Impairment of long lived assets(8) 22,270 Remeasurement of royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(9) (2,944 Share-based compensation(10) 1,001 4,362 50,874 Depreciation(11) 366 3,195 Charges relating to discontinuation of Friedreich's ataxia program(12) (3,103 Drug substance harmonization costs(13) 5,044 Fees related to term loan refinancing(15) 4,098 Royalties for medicines acquired through business combinations(16) (22,939 Loss on debt extinguishment(19) 533 Gain on divestiture(20) (5,856 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(17) (72,375 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 216,689 152,619 78,900 22,270 10,629 (5,856 533 (72,375 Non-GAAP (52,577 (23,543 (254,818 (52,962 (23,055

NOTES FOR CERTAIN INCOME STATEMENT LINE ITEMS NON-GAAP (1) Expenses, including legal and consulting fees, incurred in connection with the Company's acquisitions and divestitures. (2) Represents expenses, including severance costs and consulting fees, related to the restructuring and realignment activities. (3) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded $4.3 million of expense for litigation settlements related to RAVICTI and PENNSAID 2%. (4) Intangible amortization expenses are associated with the Company's intellectual property rights, developed technology and customer relationships related to ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, KRYSTEXXA, LODOTRA, MIGERGOT, PENNSAID 2%, PROCYSBI, RAVICTI, RAYOS and VIMOVO. (5) Represents accretion expense associated with ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, KRYSTEXXA, MIGERGOT, PROCYSBI, QUINSAIR, RAVICTI and VIMOVO contingent royalty liabilities. (6) Represents amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs associated with the Company's debt. (7) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company recognized in cost of goods sold nil and $17.1 million, respectively, for inventory step-up expense primarily related to KRYSTEXXA inventory sold. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company recognized in cost of goods sold $19.3 million and $33.7 million, respectively, for inventory step-up expense related to KRYSTEXXA inventory sold and $14.6 million and $40.8 million, respectively, for inventory step-up expense related to PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR inventory sold. (8) During the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded an impairment of $37.9 million to write off the book value of developed technology related to PROCYSBI in Canada and Latin America due to lower than anticipated future net sales. Impairment of long-lived assets during the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 of $22.3 million relates to an impairment recorded following payment to Boehringer Ingelheim International for the acquisition of certain rights to interferon gamma-1b. This was presented in the "charges relating to the discontinuation of the Friedreich's ataxia program" line item in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures during the year ended December 31, 2017. (9) At the time of the Company's acquisition of the rights to ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, KRYSTEXXA, MIGERGOT, PROCYSBI, RAVICTI and VIMOVO, the Company estimated the fair value of contingent royalties payable to third parties using an income approach under the discounted cash flow method, which included revenue projections and other assumptions the Company made to determine the fair value. If the Company significantly overperforms or underperforms against its original revenue projections or it becomes necessary to make changes to assumptions as a result of a triggering event, the Company is required to reassess the fair value of the contingent royalties payable. Any subsequent adjustment to fair value is recorded in the period such adjustment is made as either an increase or decrease to royalties payable, with a corresponding increase or decrease in cost of goods sold, in accordance with established accounting policies. The Company recorded net decreases of $2.2 million and $2.9 million to cost of goods sold to adjust the amount of the contingent royalty liabilities relating to PROCYSBI during the first quarter of 2018, and to KRYSTEXXA and VIMOVO during the first quarter of 2017, respectively. (10) Represents share-based compensation expense associated with the Company's stock option, restricted stock unit and performance stock unit grants to its employees and non-employees, its previous cash-settled long-term incentive plan and its employee stock purchase plan. (11) Represents depreciation expense related to the Company's property, equipment, software and leasehold improvements. (12) Charges relating to discontinuation of the Friedreich's ataxia program include a $1.1 million increase and $3.1 million reduction during the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, in cost of goods sold relating to the purchase of additional units of ACTIMMUNE. (13) During the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company committed to spend $14.9 million related to the harmonization of the manufacturing processes for ACTIMMUNE and IMUKIN drug substance. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company incurred costs of $0.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively, related to these activities that qualify for exclusion in the Company's non-GAAP financial measures under its non-GAAP cost policy. (14) Represents upfront and milestone payments related to license agreements. (15) Represents arrangement and other fees relating to the refinancing of the Company's term loans. (16) Royalties of $13.3 million and $25.8 million were incurred during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, based on the periods' net sales for ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, KRYSTEXXA, MIGERGOT, PROCYSBI, QUINSAIR, RAVICTI and VIMOVO. (17) Income tax adjustments on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments represent the estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment based on the statutory income tax rate of the applicable jurisdictions for each non-GAAP adjustment. (18) Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments during the six months ended June 30, 2018 reflect a measurement period adjustment relating to Notice 2018-28 that was issued by the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in April 2018 ("the notice"). In accordance with the measurement period provisions under SAB 118 and the guidance in the notice the Company reinstated the deferred tax asset related to its U.S. interest expense carry forwards under Section 163(j) based on the new U.S. federal tax rate of 21 percent. The impact of the deferred tax asset reinstatement in accordance with SAB 118 was a $35.9 million increase to the Company's benefit for income taxes and a corresponding decrease to the U.S. group net deferred tax liability position. (19) During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company recorded a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.5 million which comprised a write-off of $0.4 million in debt discount and deferred financing costs and an early redemption payment of $0.1 million. (20) On June 23, 2017, the Company completed the divestiture of a European subsidiary that owns the marketing rights to PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. In connection with this divestiture, the Company recorded a gain of $5.9 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005114/en/

Contacts:

Horizon Pharma plc

Investors:

Tina Ventura

Senior Vice President,

Investor Relations

investor-relations@horizonpharma.com

or

Ruth Venning

Executive Director,

Investor Relations

investor-relations@horizonpharma.com

or

U.S. Media:

Geoff Curtis

Executive Vice President,

Corporate Affairs Chief Communications Officer

media@horizonpharma.com

or

Ireland Media:

Ray Gordon

Gordon MRM

ray@gordonmrm.ie