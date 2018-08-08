Microland Further Strengthens GDPR Compliance

LONDON, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Certified to BS 10012 - the Personal Information Management System Standard

Microland, a digital accelerator, today announced that it successfully completed the BSI certification audit for BS 10012 - Standard on Personal Information Management System and the surveillance audit for ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 20000-1:2011. The British Standards Institute (BSI), the national standards body of the United Kingdom, has certified Microland's delivery processes against these global standards. The BS 10012 certification enables Microland's delivery centres to comply with GDPR and other applicable privacy laws effectively.

This year, the scope of certification was extended to the new digital hubs at Birmingham and Pune. Microland's digital hub at Birmingham has also been certified to Cyber Essentials (CES) and Cyber Essentials Plus (CES+). This was awarded post an independent verification of Microland's cyber security posture by technical experts.

"Microland's Risk & Compliance team has a mature framework to periodically verify and validate applicable requirements to ensure that we remain compliant and maintain an effective integrated management system. Every new certification reinforces our commitment to continuously deliver exemplary services to Clients," said Sudhir C, Global Head - Risk & Compliance, Microland Limited.

"BSI has been associated with Microland for more than a decade. Microland has implemented an Information Security Management System, based on ISO 27001:2013 Standard, IT Service Management system, based on ISO 20000-1:2011 Standard and now Personal Information Management System, based on BS 10012:2017 Standard, which has been certified by BSI. The Microland team has demonstrated commitment to the global standards and the requirements consistently, and have embedded them into their culture. BSI has also certified Microland's Birmingham center for Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus. BSI is proud to be a partner of Microland in their journey towards excellence and wish success in their endeavour to become a Digital Accelerator," said Nagendra Venkobarao, AVP, BSI India.

