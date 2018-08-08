

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares are higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a fourth successive session, with investors continuing to grab energy stocks despite crude oil prices softening a bit.



The FTSE 100 is up 66.55 points or 0.85 percent at 7,785.03. The index ended up 0.71 percent on Tuesday.



Standard Life and Burberry Group shares are up 2.7 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Hargreaves Lansdown is gaining 2.3 percent. Ashtead Group, Intu Properties, Intercontinental Hotels and Centrica are all up by about 2 percent.



Centrica, Carnival, Micro Focus, Mediclinic, Whitbread and 3I Group are up 1.5 to 1.7%.



Paddy Power Betfair is down 5 percent after the company revised downward its full-year outlook, despite registering strong earnings growth in the second quarter.



British Land Company, Glencore and Merlin Entertainment are declining by 0.4 to 0.7 percent.



Among other major European markets, Germany and France are down marginally after opening slightly higher.



