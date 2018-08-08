Incap Oyj: Incap Corporation's Chief Financial Officer to change

Incap Corporation

INCAP CORPORATION'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO CHANGE

Incap and Tero Lehtonen, the Group 's CFO and a member of the management team, have agreed that Tero Lehtonen is leaving his position in the company as from 8 August 2018. The company has started the recruitment process to find a new CFO.

