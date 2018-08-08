

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate decreased to a survey record low in the three months ended June, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate dropped from 7.9 percent in the first quarter to 6.7 percent in the second quarter.



Moreover, this was the lowest value of the data series started in the first quarter of 2011.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.8 percent.



There were 351,800 unemployed people in the June quarter, down from 410,100 in the previous quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 461,400.



Data showed that the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, came in at 19.4 percent, the lowest since the series began in 2011.



