D-Tech International Installation Supports Budding Stars of Stage and Screen at LAMDA, West London

WOODBRIDGE, England, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LAMDA (London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art) may be the oldest drama school in the UK but its £28million centre for drama training, officially opened in June 2017, is just one example of the school's cutting-edge delivery. Within the new building, amongst the theatres, rehearsal studios, backstage facilities, screen and audio suite and offices for LAMDA Examinations, The Sackler Library provides students with access to over 8,000 books and other reference materials, as well as a welcoming environment for quiet study.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728192/D_Tech_Sackler.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728191/D_Tech_LAMDA.jpg )

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/727135/DTech_Logo.jpg )



The Sackler Library is LAMDA's first designated library space so, as well as the normal challenges associated with an installation in a new build, D-Tech International had to ensure that the equipment supplied met the school's needs and provided adequate security for the busy venue.

Working in conjunction with the construction of LAMDA's new build, and in line with its opening in March 2017, D-Tech International integrated a RFID installation including security gates with the library's new LMS. D-Tech also supplied RFID tagging and an ongoing maintenance contract, resulting in:

Improved Security - saving resources

Improved Accountability - books are easily traced

Excellent ROI - resources can be diverted to stock purchase

Melkorka Oskarsdottir, LAMDA Library and Course Officer, says: "Having a dedicated library has enabled us to provide students with a vital learning hub to support their training. As you would expect the school is a hive of activity and it is beneficial to all that we now provide a quiet space for study. The library has a number of computers available to the students, as well as access to over 8,000 books and assorted reference materials, including a large collection of DVDs.

"Prior to the development of the dedicated Sackler Library space, students were only able to borrow from LAMDA's book collection at set times of the day. What's more, with no tracking system in place, many books were being mislaid or going unreturned. We knew that security gates and tagging would represent a quick return on investment and that RFID technology would future proof the library. I worked with a group of students to RFID tag our books before the library opened, and going forward it is easy for me to tag any strays and new books as they are purchased.

"We chose D-Tech International because its solution was competitive on price and I found the team to be very approachable and helpful. As I was new to the technology I needed some hand-holding and I received a very professional service from D-Tech, including support and advice. As the installation took place as part of LAMDA's major redevelopment project there were the normal associated delays, but D-Tech was most accommodating, rescheduling when necessary.

"Everyone I have dealt with at the company has been helpful and willing to share their knowledge and experience, which has been reassuring. We had a few minor teething problems, mainly associated with the integration of our new library management system, and D-Tech was quick to resolve any issues. The rapid response time is just another demonstration of the excellent after sales service that D-Tech is renowned for and another reason we chose them for our library solution. I would certainly recommend D-Tech.

"The Sackler Library was named following a significant gift from The Sackler Trust as part of the Act Now! campaign to build LAMDA's future, which was launched in November 2013. Thanks to the generosity of The Sackler Trust, and for the first time in its history, the Academy now has a designated, well-stocked library space which is an enormous asset to the school, providing our students with access to the vital resources that support their training."

For more information on any of D-Tech's products and services, please call +44-1394-420077, emailinfo@d-techinternational.com or visit http://d-techinternational.com/

D-Tech International designs, develops and manufactures high-performance RFID products and library security systems. The Company provides installation and customer service for its full range of products. Its technologies include EM, RF, RFIQ and RFID used for self-service, stock control and management, library security, people counting and 24-hour vending.

Read more case studieshere

Media Contact:

Janice Walker

email address: janice@thewriteimpression.co.uk

tel: +44-1473326907