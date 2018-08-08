sprite-preloader
08.08.2018 | 13:29
Olvi Oyj: TIINA-LIISA LIUKKONEN TO BE APPOINTED AS CFO OF OLVI PLC

OLVI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 Aug 2018 at 2.00 pm.

TIINA-LIISA LIUKKONEN TO BE APPOINTED AS CFO OF OLVI PLC

M.Sc. (Econ), e-MBA Tiina-Liisa Liukkonen (40) has been appointed Olvi Plc's CFO as from September 1st, 2018. Liukkonen has many years of experience in various financial leadership positions. She relocates to Olvi plc from Cooperative PeeÄssä where she worked as CFO. Before that she has worked at Normet Group as Group Controller and Finance Manager and at Ernst & Young as Auditor.

The current CFO of Olvi Plc., Kati Kokkonen, will leave her position August 31st, 2018 as announced by the stock exchange release dated July 13th, 2018.


OLVI PLC

Lasse Aho
Managing Director, Olvi plc
telephone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi


