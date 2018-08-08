

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) said that it narrowed and raised the mid-point of the range for 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance.



Reflecting the goodwill impairment charge, the Company revised full year GAAP operating profit to be down 39.25% to 40.75%, from down 0.25% to up 2.75%. The Company also revised full year GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to $1.40 to $1.50, including the goodwill impairment charge, from $5.11 to $5.32.



The company narrowed adjusted operating profit growth to down 0.75% to up 0.75% from down 1.5% to up 1.5% and narrowed and raised the mid-point of the range for full year Adjusted earnings per share guidance to $6.98 to $7.08 from $6.87 to $7.08. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.87 per share for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also provided guidance for the third quarter of 2018. The Company expects GAAP operating profit to decline in the range of 4.5% to 7.0% and adjusted consolidated operating profit to decline in the range of 2.5% to 5.0%. Additionally, the Company expects to deliver GAAP earnings per share of $1.29 to $1.34 and Adjusted earnings per share of $1.68 to $1.73. Analysts project third-quarter earnings of $1.75 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX