BlockEx Streamlines Primary and Secondary Listing by Enhancing DAXT Utility

Listing Fees now to be paid in DAXT on BlockExMarkets.com

BlockEx, the digital asset exchange provider for institutional-grade financial markets, has announced that it is streamlining processes and increasing the utility of its native token by requiring companies pay a part of their primary listing fees and all of their secondary listing fees in DAXT.

Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx, said: "The majority of companies listing on BlockExMarkets.com hold their assets in digital form and so don't want to pay their fees in fiat currency. Additionally DAXT holders have told us that they would like to see a significant increase in its utility. We've listened to both and now we're implementing our first major enhancement to DAXT functionality. We're excited to announce that, effective immediately, any company wishing to list on BlockExMarkets.com will now pay their Listing Fees in DAXT. This applies to both primary and secondary listings. The change will streamline the on-boarding and payment process for the listings we have planned for the rest of this year."

In the last month BlockEx has undertaken primary listings for Evident Proof and Trippki. It has also initiated listing tokens for secondary trading on BlockExMarkets.com, debuting Reality Clash Gold Coin. The company also recently publicly announced that it would soon provide secondary listing services for LOCI and Sense tokens.

BlockExMarkets.com is the digital asset exchange that bridges the gap between crypto and traditional capital markets. Traders can participate in both primary listings and secondary trading on the brokerage, insulating themselves from the price fluctuations of cryptocurrency by buying directly in traditional fiat currencies. BlockEx's utility token, the DAXT, is already being used on the exchange for settling trading fees.

