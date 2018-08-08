

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) on Wednesday raised its fiscal 2018 guidance for adjusted earnings from continuing operations to a range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share from the prior forecast range of $2.15 to $2.55 per share.



Total revenues are now projected to be between $2.75 billion and $2.85 billion, up from the previous guidance range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.42 per share on revenues of $2.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $52 million or $0.23 per share, sharply narrower than $696 million or $3.12 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $0.76 per share, compared to last year's $0.93 per share. Total revenues declined 18 percent to $714.70 million from last year's $875.73 million.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share on revenues of $678.35 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX