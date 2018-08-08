D-Tech International Installation Maximises Efficiency at Lewisham Library

WOODBRIDGE, England, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Lewisham Library and Information Service operates from a mix of Council owned and managed premises, and community venues in which a peripatetic library service is available to residents through self-service technology and a Community Engagement Team. Austerity measures have brought budget cuts and continue to call for innovative reorganisation of resources. The Deptford Lounge library is a state-of-the-art facility situated at the heart of the award-winning community hub.

D-Tech International has provided Lewisham Libraries with equipment for more than ten years. The library required a solution that would facilitate longer opening hours and maximise efficiency. Self-service equipment needed to be easy to use, to encourage patrons to embrace the technology and use it to its full potential.

Most recently the library was presented with the challenge of compliance with the current data model (ISO28560-2). The RFID labels in a large proportion of its stock were programmed to an earlier data model and needed to be programmed to the new standard whilst ensuring that the self-service units were able to read both data models during the transition period.

D-Tech has provided self-service units and StaffPads to allow Lewisham Libraries to provide its clientele with the option of checking items in and out themselves or via a member of staff. At first, some patrons were reticent to use the equipment, preferring to queue for a librarian. The staff were resolute in their encouragement and after seeing how easy the self-service process is the majority of users were converted. The speed and accuracy of self-service have been universally applauded by both clientele and staff.

With regards to ISO compliance, D-Tech enabled all software to both data models during transition and reprogrammed all StaffPads accordingly, providing a smooth conversion. The installation resulted in:

Expanded Services - greater access

Improved Services - improved use of staff resources

Improved Customer Experience - shorter queues

Robert Condon, Senior Library Assistant at Deptford Lounge Library, says: "The public has really embraced our self-service offering. They queue less and recognise that the automated element reduces the scope for errors. Some members were adamant that they would never use it when it was first installed, but we have shown them how easy it is to use, and now approximately 90% of our issues and returns are self-service. The staff are now free to perform other duties and support library users.

The level of service D-Tech provides really is second to none. From the quality of the equipment to the speed of response when I contact them, I cannot fault them at all. When it comes to library technology, you will always have third-party initiated problems, for example, system problems after a Windows update, or the ISO compliance. D-Tech will be working on the problem remotely within a few hours of us contacting them, and I have never had to wait more than 48 hours for an issue to be resolved. That's good service. When you invest in technology, especially when resources are stretched, you need to be confident that it is fit for purpose and that if it's needed, you will receive quality after sales service. D-Tech ticks both of those boxes and more."

