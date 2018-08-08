

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $107.8 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $84.3 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $103.9 million or $2.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $3.90 billion from $3.47 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $103.9 Mln. vs. $99.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.26 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q2): $3.90 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.



