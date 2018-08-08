Transformational software solutions company releases latest generation machine-learning network densification technology for 4G and 5G networks

Opanga Networks today announced commercial availability of the company's latest generation of software-based RAN densification solutions. These solutions target the ever-increasing cycle of spectrum shortages, growing costs of network densification, and declines in consumer experience resulting from 100 percent year-over-year traffic growth on mobile networks.

Opanga's newest generation of Radio Aware (v)EPC software technologies include:

Second-by-second Self Organizing Networks (SoN) enablement

Self-organizing traffic optimization

Traffic-aware cell site load-balancing

Traffic-aware carrier aggregation

Throughput-guided (congestion-aware) Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) optimization

"Opanga delivers software solutions to mobile operators that immediately provide stunning ROI," said Dave Gibbons, CEO, Opanga Networks. "Our customers often are surprised that during a one-hour maintenance window they can launch our software network-wide and see an immediate and significant increase, up to 40 percent in subscriber throughput measured in their eNodeB RAN KPIs."

These instant-response throughput increases are critical in a time and industry where capital efficiency is fundamental to long-term profitability. Spectrum utilization and quality of experience are of core concern and software is integral to managing skyrocketing traffic demand. The elegance of software solutions in the network core is their ubiquity across RAN vendors (e.g. Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei) and network technologies (e.g. 3G, 4G, 5G).

"Our solutions deliver capacity at software speed and scale," said Gibbons. "And, they have the same network performance impact as adding a new carrier to each congested cell site location where the majority of the users are located."

Like the company's first-generation solution, Opanga's newest technologies are 100 percent software-deployed in the (v)EPC. "We feel that having siloed and discrete networks-RAN, Core, Internet-is a missed opportunity. We aim to help operators leverage all aspects of their network investments," said Gibbons. "(v)EPC is a mandatory infrastructure asset for every mobile operator, but an oft-overlooked launch pad to rapidly scaling software innovations for the RAN. Leveraging the (v)EPC investment to drive enormous RAN efficiency and performance improvements is upside potential that more and more operators are embracing, and Opanga's solutions can help them do just that."

About Opanga Networks

Opanga Networks is a software solutions company conquering network densification in the Evolved Packet Core (EPC and (v)EPC) through innovative machine learning techniques to create virtual capacity and decrease CAPEX. Opanga is the first company to introduce solutions that mitigate the negative impact of Elephant Flows on network performance without decreasing video experience, and to deploy network upgrades in the EPC that do not require additional hardware capacity. Opanga offers the only RAN densification solution that can be deployed network-wide in a matter of hours.

