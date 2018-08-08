Acquisition strengthens Nelson Labs' outsourced testing capabilities to better serve the pharmaceutical and medical device industries

Sotera Health, the world's leading, fully integrated protector of global health, announced today that it has acquired New Jersey-based Gibraltar Laboratories. This acquisition expands the U.S.-based analytical testing capabilities of Sotera Health's Nelson Labs business. Gibraltar Laboratories is a leading outsourced provider of microbiology and analytical chemistry testing for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, Gibraltar Laboratories has an outstanding reputation for customer service, technical expertise and quality performance. Gibraltar is known for USP compendial microbiology, sterility assurance and analytical chemistry testing. The company, owned and operated by the Prince family since 1970, runs two laboratories in the New Jersey tri-state area.

"Gibraltar Laboratories is a well-respected laboratory known for its strong customer relationships with U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturers," said Michael B. Petras Jr., CEO of Sotera Health. "In addition to its testing expertise, Gibraltar's facilities are located in the Northeast pharmaceutical corridor, home to many of the top pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States. This acquisition will expand our presence in this important region and further strengthen our testing capabilities for the pharmaceutical industry. We welcome Gibraltar's strong management and expert staff as they join our mission of Safeguarding Global HealthTM

"Through the commitment of three generations of the Prince family, as well as our experienced staff of microbiology and chemistry professionals, we have earned a reputation as a reliable, responsive and highly professional partner for our customers, and we know we have found the same in Sotera Health," said Dr. Daniel L. Prince, President of Gibraltar Laboratories. "My goal is for Gibraltar to continue to build on its long-standing reputation of excellence and continue to expand its offerings. We accomplish this by becoming part of Sotera Health, a global company whose breadth of services and expansive reach provide extraordinary value to the industries we are proud to serve."

"Gibraltar's offerings and the strategic location of its facilities will be a great benefit to our mutual customers, who value working with a trusted partner that can consistently deliver quality, service and expertise," said Jeff Nelson, President of Nelson Labs. "The Gibraltar team is known for these values and also has an excellent reputation for designing specialized studies that help manufacturers prove the safety, efficacy and regulatory compliance of their products. I am also personally excited to be working directly with Dr. Daniel Prince, who I consider a leading thinker in our field."

Gibraltar will complement Sotera Health's Nelson Labs business. Gibraltar's expertise in pharmaceutical products and analytical testing capabilities will enhance Nelson Labs' existing strengths in medical device microbiology and expert advisory services. Gibraltar's facilities are FDA registered and ISO 17025 accredited and have the distinction of being accredited for both the microbiological and chemical fields. The acquisition of Gibraltar Laboratories does not include Prince Sterilization Services, LLC. However, both companies are excited that Gibraltar will continue to maintain a partnership with Prince Sterilization Services to provide the testing needed to certify their products.

About Sotera Health:Sotera Health LLC, along with its business entities,is the world's leading, fully integrated protector of global health. With over 500 years of combined scientific expertise, the company ensures the safety of healthcare by providing mission-critical services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, tissue and food industries. Sotera Health operates 63 facilities in 13 countries. The company has over 2,600 employees globally and touches the lives of more than 180 million people around the world each year. Sotera Health serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including 75 of the top 100 medical device manufacturers.

Sotera Health goes to market through its three best-in-class companies Nelson Labs, Nordion and Sterigenics - with the mission of ensuring the safety of health care each and every day. Nelson Labs offers microbiological and analytical testing and expert advisory services to assist customers in developing and maintaining sterilization solutions in medical devices, tissue/implantable products, and the pharmaceutical and biologics fields. Nordion is the world's largest provider of Cobalt-60 used in the gamma sterilization process, and Sterigenics provides comprehensive contract sterilization and ionization solutions for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and high-performance materials industries.

Sotera Health LLC is owned by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and GTCR. Learn more about Sotera Health at soterahealth.com, about Nelson Labs at nelsonlabs.com, about Nordion at nordion.com and about Sterigenics at sterigenics.com.

About Nelson Laboratories: Nelson Laboratories, LLC is the industry-leading provider of global lab testing and expert advisory services. Nelson Labs performs over 400 rigorous microbiological and analytical laboratory tests, including a best-in-class extractables and leachables testing platform, for the medical device, pharmaceutical and tissue industries. The company is regarded as a best-in-class partner with a strong track record of collaborating with customers to solve complex issues. With 11 global laboratory locations in 8 countries, Nelson Labs is committed to Safeguarding Global HealthTM with every test they complete.

About Gibraltar Laboratories: With an outstanding reputation for customer service, quality research, quality control and testing in stem cells, bacteriology, mycology, virology, chemistry, cleaning validations and in vitro toxicology, Gibraltar Laboratories has set the Gold Standard for contract laboratories. Gibraltar Laboratories proudly serves the pharmaceutical, medical device, orthopedic, tissue bank, biopharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetic industries. The company operates two laboratories and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey. To learn more, visit www.gibraltarlabsinc.com.

