TEUM Stock: Waiting for a Confirmation SignalMicro-cap stocks are a special breed of stocks. Their appeal lies in the notion that tiny market caps can appreciate manifold. This potential for windfall profits is why this category of stocks can be very fruitful but is also very speculative in nature.I am focusing on Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) stock because I believe this micro-cap stock is about to embark on a move toward much higher TEUM stock prices.My beliefs are based on a number of technical indications that have either been generated or are on the verge of doing so.The completed technical price pattern that piqued my interest in TEUM stock.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...