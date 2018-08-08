CUV Ventures Corp.: CUV Ventures Corp. Level 5 Research Releases initial Corporate Overview on CUV Ventures Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Level 5 Research, a Fact-based corporate research group, focused on small-cap, micro-cap and private companies, announced that is has released a Corporate Overview for Toronto listed CUV Ventures Corp. The Overview discusses CUV Ventures' current operations and the launch of RevoluPAY digital wallet app for Android, and, coming soon for Apple OS, for instantaneous, low-cost Global Money Transfers and payments. The overview further analyzes the corporate structuring of wholly owned subsidiaries; RevoluPAY S.L (Spain), RevoluFIN Inc (Panama), RevoluVIP International Inc. (Canada) and, Travelucion S.L (Spain) and, upcoming revenue divisions; RevoluPAY (http://www.revolupay.es/), RevoluVIP (https://www.cuvventures.com/assets/docs/presentations/Presentation_RevoluVIP_2018.pdf), RevoluFIN (https://revolufin.com/), RevoluCHARGE, and RevolUTILITY.

Level 5 Research CUV Ventures (https://cuvventures.com/about/cuv-ventures-corporate-overview-analyst-report)

About Level 5 Research

Level 5 Research (Level 5) is operated by former Wall Street Capital Markets executives. The Level 5 management has over 15 years of experience in institutional equity sales and trading, research and investment banking. Level 5's corporate overviews are fact-based discussions of the target companies and their industries to allow the investment community to obtain a better and more accurate understanding of the business operations without the traditional Wall Street rating system. Our overviews are summaries of the company's business, industries and risks garnered through research we gather from the company and publicly available information we believe accurate. Level 5 seeks to highlight the essence of a company's business, services, and technologies, important to understanding the company and its value, allowing the investment community to utilize the overview as a tool in their investment decision making. More information on Level 5 policies is written in the Disclosures sections of our overviews. http://levfive.com/about.html (http://levfive.com/about.html)

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Cryptotoken sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billion (http://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/migrationremittancesdiasporaissues/brief/migration-remittances-data) family remittance market. Click here (https://cuvventures.com/about/about-cuv-ventures) to read more.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) visit the Company's website at www.cuvventures.com (http://www.cuvventures.com/). The Company has approximately 123,200,000 shares issued and outstanding.

