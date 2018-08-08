sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 8

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
((an authorised closed ended companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41959)
LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67 Renewal Date- 12/12/2018
(The "Company")

08 August 2018

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 31 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7QA on 7 September 2018 at 11:00am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Company website: www.srei.co.uk


