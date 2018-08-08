Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

((an authorised closed ended companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41959)

LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67 Renewal Date- 12/12/2018

(The "Company")

08 August 2018

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 31 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7QA on 7 September 2018 at 11:00am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Company website: www.srei.co.uk