

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) said that it plans to sell its remaining 50 percent stake in ARLANXEO to its joint venture partner Saudi Aramco. The two companies, that founded ARLANXEO in 2016 as a 50:50 joint venture for synthetic rubber, signed a respective agreement today.



The transaction is still subject to approval of the relevant antitrust authorities. At the same time, information or consultation of the competent employee representative bodies will take place. The parties expect to complete the envisaged transaction by the end of 2018.



The total joint venture ARLANXEO is valued at 3.0 billion euros. LANXESS expects to receive approximately 1.4 billion euros in cash after deducting debt and other financial liabilities for its 50 percent share.



LANXESS said it plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its financial basis and reduce net financial debt.



Originally, LANXESS and Saudi Aramco agreed on a lock-up period until 2021 for both partners.



