Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market Worth $6.0 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global bathroom and toilet assist devices market size is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025 at a 6.2% CAGR, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth in prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with aging population, has resulted in a rise in individuals with various disabilities. This has significantly driven the global market.

Aging demographics has created a demand for old-age homes and long-term care centers, both of which drive demand for bathroom and toilet assist devices. In addition, rising disposable income and government support toward home healthcare is supporting market growth.

On the other hand, longer product life cycle is primarily challenging the growth of the market. In addition, reusability of these devices is restraining revenue generation. However, growth in demand for these devices is predicted to lower the effect of the above-mentioned factors.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Commodes emerged as the largest product segment as a result of the many benefits offered such as improved adjustability, enhanced ease, and flap on seats

Bath lifts and aids form the fastest growing segment owing to increase in number of patients with spinal injuries, which has spurred demand for various forms of mobility assist devices

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016. Improved awareness regarding commercially available assist devices and increasing disposable income are propelling revenue generation in the region

Europe is projected to witness swift growth during the forecast period owing to speedy adoption of advanced bathroom and toilet assist devices for patients with disabilities, to facilitate and reduce mobility issues

Key players include ArjoHuntleigh; Medical Device Depot; Carex Health Brands; Juvo Solutions; Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH; Invacare Corporation; Prism Medical; Sunrise Medical LLC; and GF Health Products, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bathroom and toilet assist devices market on the basis of product and region:

Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Shower Chairs and Stools Shower Chairs Shower Stools Others Bath Lifts Fixed Bath Lifts Reclining Bath Lifts Lying Bath Lifts Others Toilet Seat Raisers Commodes Shower and Toilet Commodes Toilet Commodes Handgrips and Grab Bars Bath Aids

Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



